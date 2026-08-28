Nigeria: Sports Editors Seek NFF Overhaul

The Guild of Sports Editors led by its President, Tony Ubani, has called for a complete overhaul of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) leadership, citing a sustained decline in the performance of the country's national teams.

In a recent interview in Lagos, the seasoned sports journalist argued that Nigerian football requires fundamental structural reforms rather than cosmetic administrative changes.

He stressed that individuals with deep technical knowledge, a firm grasp of the football ecosystem, and proven administrative expertise must take charge of the game.

Similarly, Ubani urged the embattled NFF President Ibrahim Gusau to yield to unending calls for him to step down from his position.

"If there is anything that unites Nigeria, it is football. They can toy with politics, they can toy with the economy, but leave our sports alone to triumph," Ubani said.

"Vox populi, vox Dei--the voice of the people is the voice of God, and the wisest leaders must listen when the public demands change. Gusau must listen to the voice of the people, resign, and save Nigerian football," he said.

While acknowledging his personal regard for members of the current Executive board, Ubani insisted that national interest must supersede personal relationships, friendships, and regional considerations.