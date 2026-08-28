Nigeria: Lagos, NSC Deploy Digital Tech to Curb Age-Cheating At Intermediate Games

27 August 2026
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Dotun Omisakin, Lagos

The Lagos State Sports Commission (LSSC), in partnership with the National Sports Commission (NSC), has deployed digital technology to curb age-cheating ahead of the inaugural National Intermediate Games.

Tagged 'Eko 2026,' the national competition is scheduled to run from October 1 to 15. It is expected to draw between 14,000 and 15,000 athletes from all 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Speaking on the significance of the event, LSSC Director-General Lekan Fatodu explained that the Games were created to foster age-grade competition specifically for athletes between 15 and 18 years old.

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He emphasized that screening will rely on the National Identification Number (NIN) issued by the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC), backed by a dedicated committee to flag over-age athletes and curb potential malpractices.

"We are using NIMC. Following productive conversations with them, the NSC accepted the framework," Fatodu said. "We have a dedicated committee working to ensure that the platform legitimises every athlete entered for the competition."

"In partnership with the NSC and NIMC, we have established robust digital interventions to quickly flag and identify irregularities. While we won't reveal all the technical details publicly, I can assure you the system is airtight," he added.

Local Organising Committee (LOC), Chairman Sam Egube, noted that the Games extend beyond sports, serving as a platform for youth development, national unity, and economic growth.

"This competition signals a major push in sports development for Lagos, driving upgrades to our athletic infrastructure across Surulere, Ikorodu, and Epe," Egube said.

"Eko 2026 will also boost local economic activity by creating opportunities for small businesses. Ultimately, the true success of this event goes far beyond just discovering talent."

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