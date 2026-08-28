Nigeria: NPFL Lands $7.5m Sponsorship Deal, Unveils New Logo

The Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) has secured a three-year title sponsorship agreement worth $7.5 million, with the league chairman Gbenga Elegbeleye describing the deal as a major boost to the growth and commercial development of the domestic league.

The agreement, unveiled in Abuja on Wednesday, will see EUROMATCH serve as the Official Title Sponsor of the NPFL, with the league receiving $2.5 million per season over the three-year duration.

Elegbeleye disclosed the financial details while formally introducing the new sponsor, saying the partnership represented a significant milestone for Nigerian football.

"By the way, the amount involved in the three-year sponsorship deal is $2.5 million per season. So, for the three seasons they will be sponsoring us, we will get a total of $7.5 million deals from our sponsors," he said.

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Introducing Euromatch, Elegbeleye commended stakeholders for their support and described the unveiling as a historic occasion.

"I want to commend everyone for making time to be part of this historical event of unveiling new sponsors for the NPFL. Let me inform us that we now have new sponsors in the name of EUROMATCH," he said.

Former Super Eagles striker Brown Ideye also welcomed the partnership, describing Euromatch's arrival as a potential game changer for Nigerian football.

Ideye, who attended the unveiling ceremony, said the collaboration between the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), NPFL and Euromatch was the type of partnership stakeholders had long hoped to see.

The deal is expected to strengthen the financial base of the NPFL while supporting efforts to improve the quality, visibility and commercial appeal of the competition.