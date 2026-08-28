Ghana: Pres Mahama Cuts Sod for Airport Car Park, Hotels

President John Dramani Mahama has cut the sod for the construction of a seven-storey multi-purpose, multi-tiered complex designed to improve passenger experience at the Accra International Airport (AIA).

The facility will provide 2,030 covered parking bays, a 120-room five-star premium hotel, a 250-room three-star hotel, shopping malls, commercial and dining facilities, a sky lounge and an observatory, among other amenities.

At the ceremony in Accra yesterday, President Mahama said the project, which complemented Terminal 3 of the airport, demonstrated the need for infrastructure development to anticipate future growth.

He said the increase in passenger numbers since the terminal became operational had created new challenges, particularly limited parking capacity and growing vehicular congestion within the airport enclave.

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"We cannot wait until congestion becomes unmanageable, services deteriorate and opportunities are lost before we take action. Responsible leadership requires us to plan and to build ahead," President Mahama stated.

He said the combination of parking, accommodation, retail, dining and business services would improve convenience for travellers and help transform the airport enclave into a vibrant economic space.

According to him, the project would provide travellers with accommodation options at different price points, support longer transit stays, create new commercial opportunities and enable visitors to conduct business more efficiently within the airport environment.

President Mahama said technology would be central to the project, with the parking system incorporating automatic number plate recognition, cashless and ticketless operations, electric vehicle charging points and a centralised CCTV surveillance system.

He urged the developers and operators to prioritise energy efficiency and responsible waste management throughout the project and beyond.

"Airport projects have long operating lives and the choices we make today must reflect the transition to cleaner, more energy-efficient transport," he said.

The President noted that modern airports had evolved beyond being places where aircraft arrived and departed, becoming commercial, hospitality, logistics and business ecosystems that connected people, markets and ideas.

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He said such facilities supported tourism, trade, exports, investment and the movement of professionals and skilled workers.

President Mahama said Ghana's strategy was not merely to attract more passengers but to make the country a preferred destination, a convenient transit point and a competitive aviation hub in Africa.

He said although Ghana's geographical location gave it a comparative advantage to become an aviation hub, location alone was not enough.

"We must combine infrastructure with efficient regulation, strong safety standards, excellent customer service, competitive aviation services and reliable ground transport systems. This calls for continuous investment in infrastructure, technology, safety, security and human capital," he said.

The President also urged stakeholders in the aviation sector to cultivate professionalism, discipline and hospitality, describing the sector as the country's first point of contact with the outside world.