Ghana: Poor Roads, Crashes Cost Ghana $4.55bn Annually - World Bank

Ghana loses more than $4.55 billion in revenue annually through poor road networks, road crashes and traffic congestion, the World Bank's latest report has revealed.

The amount, contained in the 10th Ghana Economic Update, represents about 2.1 per cent of the country's Gross Domestic Product (GDP), highlighting the heavy economic cost of weaknesses in the transport sector.

Speaking at the launch of the report, titled: 'Reset for Growth: Sustaining Macroeconomic Recovery and Unlocking Transport for Transformation,' on Wednesday the World Bank Division Director for Ghana, Liberia and Sierra Leone, Dr Robert Taliercio, said road safety incidents alone cost the country an estimated 2.1 per cent of GDP annually. . Read More