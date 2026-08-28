Ghana: Eoco Did Not Contact Israeli Firm Over $7m Cyber Defence Contract - Witness

A witness in the ongoing trial of former Director-General of the National Signals Bureau (NSB), Kwabena Adu-Boahene, on Wednesday told the Accra High Court that the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) did not contact ISC Holdings, the Israeli company contracted to supply the cyber security equipment, at the centre of the case.

Mr Adu-Boahene and two others are standing trial on charges of alleged embezzlement and financial misconduct in connection with a $7 million cyber defence system contract.

ISC Holdings was the company the NSB said had been procured in 2020 to supply the cyber defence equipment, which the prosecution alleges was never delivered.

Under cross-examination by counsel for the accused, Samuel Atta Akyea, an EOCO investigator, Mr Frank Marshall Cromwell, confirmed that the anti-graft agency did not engage ISC Holdings to establish whether the equipment had actually been purchased and delivered.

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He also admitted that EOCO did not engage the National Security Council to independently verify the purchase and delivery of the system.

The witness is expected to conclude his testimony on Friday, as directed by the court.

Mr Adu-Boahene, his wife and the third accused have all pleaded not guilty to the charges and are currently on bail.

Mr Atta Akyea has maintained that his clients committed no offence and would vigorously contest the prosecution's case.

The prosecution, led by Dr Srem-Sai, has argued that evidence presented by the State, together with investigations conducted by EOCO, established that the GH₵49.1 million, equivalent to the $7 million contract sum, constituted government funds held in a government agency's bank account.

According to the prosecution, evidence also showed that Mr Adu-Boahene opened a bank account in the name of his private company on the same day the first cheque was issued and subsequently diverted three cheques intended for a government agency into that account.

The State further told the court that it had tendered bank statements, purchase receipts and ownership documents to support its claim that the accused used the funds within six months to acquire houses in prime locations and luxury vehicles for himself, family members and associates.

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Earlier, Mr Marshall Cromwell testified that Mr Adu-Boahene transferred GH₵9.54 million, equivalent to $1.75 million, to ISC Holdings, the Israeli company contracted to supply the cyber defence system, but made no further payments.

He told the court that the remaining funds were allegedly withdrawn for personal use until the account was depleted and subsequently closed, with the balance transferred to another company linked to the accused.

The Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, Dr Dominic Ayine, has previously stated that investigations revealed that funds earmarked for the cyber defence project, intended to strengthen Ghana's cyber security capabilities, were diverted for personal use.