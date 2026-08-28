Ghana: Trotro Fares - Stop the Arbitrary Increases

editorial

The decision by some commercial transport operators in Accra to charge fares above the approved rates is unacceptable and must not be allowed to become the new normal.

At a time when many households are already struggling with the cost of living, arbitrary increases in transport fares place an additional burden on ordinary workers, traders, students and other commuters who depend heavily on trotros and taxis.

Reports that some commuters are paying between 20 and 30 per cent more on certain routes are particularly worrying.

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The fare from Atomic Junction to Sakumono Estate Junction, for instance, has risen from GH¢11 to GH¢13, while the Atomic Junction-Ashaiman fare has increased from GH¢13 to GH¢16.

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Passengers travelling from Circle to Lapaz are reportedly being charged as much as GH¢8, up from GH¢5.60.

A visit by The Ghanaian Times to the Kwame Nkrumah Circle-Odawna and Kaneshie stations confirmed increases on some routes.

At Circle, passengers travelling to Fadama paid GH¢7 instead of the approved GH¢5, while the Kaneshie-Fadama fare rose from GH¢5.50 to GH¢7.50.

These increases are occurring despite a joint statement issued in June 2026 by the Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) and the Ghana Road Transport Coordinating Council (GRTCC), directing operators and other stakeholders to maintain existing approved fares.

The unions made it clear that no fare adjustment had been agreed with the Ministry of Transport and that reports of a proposed 20 per cent increase were illegal because the required procedures had not been followed.

The message was therefore clear, until consultations are completed and a new fare is officially announced, operators must maintain the approved rates.

It is troubling that some operators have chosen to disregard that directive.

We acknowledge the concerns of commercial transport operators. Rising fuel prices, expensive spare parts and other operational costs are genuine pressures on their businesses.

The explanation by the Welfare Secretary of the Kwame Nkrumah Circle-Odawna Branch of the GPRTU of the TUC, Mr Omare Osei, that some taxi drivers have abandoned stations for more profitable routes also points to the economic difficulties confronting operators.

But these challenges cannot justify arbitrary charges.

If operators believe the approved fares no longer reflect their costs, the proper course is to engage the Ministry of Transport and the relevant unions and seek a formal adjustment.

They cannot unilaterally impose new charges on passengers.

The reported practice of splitting long-distance journeys into shorter trips to extract more money from passengers is even more disturbing.

A commuter on the Circle-Kasoa route, who should pay GH¢11, could reportedly end up paying about GH¢20.

Such practices are exploitative and undermine public confidence in the commercial transport system.

The authorities must therefore strengthen enforcement. Arresting a few drivers without addressing the underlying problem will not be enough.

Enforcement must be consistent, transparent and sustained.

The Ghanaian Times also welcomes the decision by the transport unions to suspend their proposed 30 per cent fare increase after meeting the Minister of Transport.

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Their decision to await the next petroleum pricing window before taking a final position provides an opportunity for proper consultation.

Government, transport unions and operators must use this period to arrive at a fair and transparent fare regime that reflects legitimate operating costs without imposing an unreasonable burden on commuters.

At the same time, passengers must be given clear information on approved fares and channels for reporting violations.

Transport is not a luxury for the majority of Ghanaians. It is essential to work, education, healthcare and commerce. The current uncertainty must end.

Operators must respect approved fares, unions must enforce their own directives, and government must act decisively to protect commuters from arbitrary charges.