Uganda: King Oyo - a Life Cut Short After Three Decades On the Tooro Throne

Fort Portal — King Oyo Nyimba Kabamba Iguru Rukidi IV, Omukama of Tooro, was born on April 16, 1992, and died on Thursday, August 27, 2026, at age 34.

Oyo was the second-born child of the late Omukama Patrick David Matthew Kaboyo Olimi III and Queen Best Kemigisa Kaboyo. He was preceded in death by his sister, Princess Cecilia Komukyeya, and is survived by his sister, Princess Ruth Komuntale.

Oyo ascended the Tooro throne on September 12, 1995, at just three years of age, following the death of his father on August 26, 1995. His coronation made him one of the world's youngest monarchs and, until his death, he remained the world's youngest reigning monarch.

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Because he was a minor at the time of his enthronement, regents, guardians, and members of the royal family supported the affairs of the kingdom until he reached adulthood. Among the principal regents appointed to guide the young king were his mother, Queen Best Kemigisa; Princess Elizabeth Bagaya; President Yoweri Museveni; and Prince James Desmond Mugenyi.

For much of his early reign, the regents and other members of the royal establishment played a key role in supporting the administration of the Kingdom while Oyo grew into his responsibilities as Omukama.

According to the Tooro Kingdom, Oyo received a diverse education, beginning with homeschooling during his formative years before moving into formal and selective learning environments. He attended Aga Khan Primary School from 1999 to 2004 and later joined Kabira International School, where he studied from 2005 to 2009. He subsequently pursued higher education at Winchester University from 2010 to 2013, earning a bachelor's degree in Business Management.

Over his three-decade reign, King Oyo placed considerable emphasis on youth empowerment, education, healthcare, environmental conservation and development, while also promoting Tooro's cultural identity and heritage. His public engagements increasingly reflected a focus on issues affecting young people.

In 2016, UNAIDS designated him a Champion for HIV and AIDS among young people in Eastern and Southern Africa, recognising his advocacy around health challenges affecting the region's youth. He also used his position to promote environmental conservation and tourism.

In 2022, the King undertook a royal expedition to the Rwenzori Mountains, climbing the range in an effort to showcase Uganda's tourism potential while raising awareness about climate change, global warming and the need for conservation. The expedition also highlighted the role of Tooro's natural heritage in Uganda's tourism industry.

King Oyo's reign was not without controversy. In 2015, his cousin, Prince David Kijanangoma, openly challenged his leadership and declared himself the rightful king of Tooro.

Kijanangoma criticised Oyo over what he described as an extended absence from Tooro, arguing that the King had abdicated some of his responsibilities. He also accused him of disregarding elders, failing to strengthen kingdom institutions and not doing enough to address poverty among his subjects.

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The dispute also extended to the management of kingdom property and the direction of the institution under Oyo's leadership. Despite the challenge, Oyo remained on the Tooro throne and continued to represent the kingdom at national and international events.

Beyond his royal duties, King Oyo was known for his love of sport, particularly football. He was a public supporter of English Premier League side Arsenal and regularly expressed his interest in the club. At home in Tooro, he was a strong supporter of the Amasaza Cup, the kingdom's football tournament, which he regularly attended.

He used the competition to encourage young people to develop their sporting talents and pursue opportunities through football and other forms of sport.

King Oyo never married. However, Calvin Armstrong Rwomire, the Tooro Kingdom Prime Minister, has said that the late Omukama is survived by an heir whose identity will be revealed at a later time.

The announcement sets the stage for a new chapter in the history of the Tooro Kingdom, an institution whose recent history has been closely intertwined with Oyo's extraordinary journey, from a three-year-old boy who inherited the throne in 1995 to a monarch who spent three decades at its helm.

His death at 34 brings to an end one of the most unusual royal stories in contemporary Uganda: that of a king who inherited a centuries-old institution as a child and grew into one of the country's most recognisable traditional leaders.