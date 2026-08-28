Liberia: Bentol Residents Hail AFL Recruitment Awareness

The Armed Forces of Liberia (AFL) has held a public awareness engagement with residents of Bentol City and surrounding communities, aimed at providing accurate information on the institution's ongoing recruitment process.

The engagement, held at the Montserrado County Administrative Building, brought together residents and community members who were briefed on the requirements and procedures guiding the current recruitment exercise.

AFL representatives walked attendees through the recruitment process, eligibility requirements, and other guidelines prospective applicants must understand before submitting their applications. The military encouraged qualified young Liberians particularly young women between the ages of 18 and 35 to take advantage of the opportunity, while urging the public to be wary of misinformation and to rely only on official channels for recruitment information.

According to the AFL, the awareness drive is designed to ensure that citizens, especially young people in Bentol City and its environs, are well informed about the recruitment process and clear on what is expected of applicants.

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Community Welcomes the Initiative

Citizens who attended the engagement praised the AFL for the outreach, describing it as an important step toward ensuring prospective applicants receive accurate information about joining the institution. The AFL says it will extend similar awareness activities to other communities as the recruitment process continues.

The Bentol engagement comes as the Ministry of National Defense and the AFL continue Phase Two of their Nationwide Awareness Campaign in the Central and Southeastern regions.

Supported by UN Women under the Elsie Initiative Fund, the campaign titled "Strengthening the Armed Forces of Liberia's Women's Active Participation in Peace and Security Through Deployment to Peacekeeping Missions" seeks to encourage more women to join the AFL and to promote greater female participation in peace and security efforts.

The initiative engages women's groups, youth groups, local government officials, market women, Peace Huts, rural women, traditional leaders, chiefs and elders, and religious leaders to build broader understanding and support for women's participation in military service.

Being rolled out across all fifteen counties in two phases, the campaign is expected to conclude on August 12, 2026. Phase One began in Tubmanburg, Bomi County, and Gbarnga, Bong County, before continuing in Robertsport, Grand Cape Mount County, and Bopolu, Gbarpolu County. The Northern Region leg then moved through Voinjama, Lofa County, and Sanniquellie, Nimba County, bringing Phase One to a close.

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Following its successful completion, the campaign expanded into the remaining counties under Phase Two.

The overarching goal is to boost women's representation in the military by improving public understanding, challenging negative social norms, and strengthening family and community support for women pursuing military careers.

Through community engagements, public forums, and stakeholder dialogue, the Ministry of National Defense and the AFL hope to foster an environment that encourages more women to join the military and contribute to national, regional, and international peace and security efforts.