Gambia: West Coast International Institute Signs MOU With Pan-African Institute for Development

The West Coast International Institute (WCII) College and the Pan-African Institute for Development - West Africa (PAID-WA) have signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to revolutionise academic and professional training on Saturday, 22 August 2026 at the WCII premises. This collaboration seeks to pull resources of both institutions to deliver cutting-edge, market-driven programs designed to equip students with highly sought-after career skills.

Established in 2011, WCII College is a premier private, non-profit higher education institution in The Gambia. Operating from its state-of-the-art campus in Old Yundum, West Coast Region, located just a one-minute walk from the coastal road highway, the college offers career-oriented professional programs designed to bridge the gap between academic theory and real-world workplace demands.

PAID-WA, based in Buea, Cameroon, is a renowned private, non-governmental educational organisation dedicated to high-level training, research, and consultancy focused on sustainable African development. Established regionally in the 1970s, PAID-WA is an integral branch of the broader International Association Pan-African Institute for Development (PAID) network, which dates back to 1964. It serves the English-speaking West African region with a core focus on human capacity building and sustainable socio-economic transformation.

Mr. Ebou Jobe, Director of WCII College, emphasised that the MOU reflects a shared vision to ensure students acquire advanced knowledge both within and outside The Gambia.

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"WCII College is committed to providing quality education and creating opportunities for students to develop academically and professionally," Mr. Jobe stated. "As part of our continued efforts to engage with the wider community and promote student achievement, we have signed this MOU to ensure our graduates possess the skills required to solve real-world problems."

Dr. Gladys Njoukiang Asaah, Regional Director of PAID-WA, highlighted her institution's vision to serve as a model African development institute.

"PAID-WA aims to train intermediate and senior development agents across the continent, uphold the fundamental values of democracy, equity, and social justice, and promote good governance," Dr. Asaah stated.

She added that PAID-WA's mission centres on delivering high-utility educational, research, and advisory services. The partnership aims to cultivate initiative within the student body, moulding trainees into model managers capable of leading African institutions while ensuring high satisfaction among trainees, sponsoring organisations, and faculty.

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Mr. Ebrima Njie, a Senior Lecturer at WCII College, noted that the college maintains strict academic standards through rigid internal policies, dual-accreditation frameworks, and modern resource investments.

Highlighting the importance of modern learning platforms, Mr. Njie championed the integration of distance learning.

"Distance education removes geographic, physical, and time barriers to learning," Mr. Njie said. "It lets students study from anywhere using digital tools, opening up education for people in remote areas, working adults, and those with family duties."

He concluded with a call to action, urging students to strive for quality education, reminding them that "African problems require African solutions."