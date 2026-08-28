Gambia: Free Distribution of Organic Fertiliser -

28 August 2026
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

The key question Foroyaa wishes to know from the Minister of Agriculture, Livestock and Food Security is the source of the organic fertiliser they distributing to farmers free of charge. It is important for the government to have the scientific means of testing organic fertiliser that is given as gift to the government. NARI should be in a position to test all organic fertiliser sent as gifts to confirm that they are free from any contamination.

Furthermore, the method of distribution should be reasonable and justifiable. The principle of need should be established so that well-endowed people will not be allocated bags of fertiliser while those below the poverty line are left unattended. Hence institutional collaboration should have been encouraged.

Readers will be kept informed of further developments on this matter.

Read the original article on Foroyaa.

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