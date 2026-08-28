Ghana: Govt Committed to Sustainable Energy System - Energy Ministry

28 August 2026
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By PERPETUAL MENSAH & VINCENT DOH

The government is committed to building a sustainable energy system capable of providing reliable power to support other sectors of the economy, the Director of Power at the Ministry of Energy and Green Transition, Mr Sulemana Abubakari, has said.

He noted that developing a sustainable energy system through innovative policies would enhance energy security, reduce losses, improve performance in power distribution and strengthen the country's energy transmission and system reliability.

Mr Abubakari made this known at a public lecture and the launch of the Master of Science in Energy Management and Policy programme by Accra Metropolitan University in Accra on Wednesday.

The event was held under the theme: 'Powering Ghana's Future: Energy Security, Sustainable Transition and Policy Innovation.'

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Mr Abubakari said the government was focused on improving efficiency and financing in the power sector to meet the growing demand for sustainable and reliable electricity across various sectors of the economy.

"We want an energy sector that supports manufacturing, mining, agriculture, digitalisation and enterprises. We must secure energy that powers our economy today, while building a sustainable energy system that will power our economy tomorrow," he explained.

He also indicated that the government was also working to expand renewable energy, manage grid stability and attract energy investments in order to ensure a stable and reliable power supply.

According to Mr Abubakari, energy transition, climate commitments and the changing expectations of global investors were redefining how energy would be produced, financed and consumed.

He underscored the need to train professionals capable of planning, operating, regulating and financing energy assets, including transmission lines, solar farms and power plants, to ensure value for investments in the sector.

"Let us move from knowledge to innovation, from innovation to policy, from policy to impact and that the industry sector is secure, sustainable, competitive, and capable of driving balance transformation," Mr Abubakari said.

The Vice-Chancellor of the university, Professor Goski Alabi, in her welcome remarks, highlighted that the postgraduate programme combined policy, innovation, management and sustainability to equip graduates with the knowledge and skills needed to contribute meaningfully to energy security and the country's transition towards a more resilient and sustainable energy future.

The Coordinator of the Energy Management and Policy Programme at the university, Dr Kwame Agyeman-Badu, said decisions taken by the government would determine the future of the country's power sector.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

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