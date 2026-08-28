Ghana: Black Princesses Play Mexico in World Cup Warm-Up

28 August 2026
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The Black Princesses will play their second international friendly against the Mexico U-20 Women's team tomorrow at the Stadion Miejskiego Klubu Sportowego Gornik Walbrzych in Poland.

The game, scheduled at 12:00 GMT, will be played behind closed doors as the team continue preparations ahead of the FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup.

Ghana defeated Sleza Wroclaw 4-0 in their first friendly match in Wroclaw, Poland on Tuesday.

The second friendly game offers Black Princesses head coach, Charles Sampson, another valuable opportunity to assess his squad, build cohesion and sharpen tactics ahead of the World Cup.

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The Black Princesses are making their eighth consecutive appearance at the biennial tournament, aiming to make it past the group stage for the first time in their history.

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