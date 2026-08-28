Ghana: Mag Unveils Kit Sponsor

28 August 2026
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The Minifootball Association of Ghana (MAG) has officially unveiled Suniel Promos Enterprises as its kit sponsor ahead of Team Ghana's upcoming international assignments.

The deal, a major boost to the association and its strategic partners will see Suniel become the official sponsor responsible for fully kitting the national minifootball teams which includes the Minifootball women's team, Handball women's team, among others.

Speaking at the unveiling, the Chief Executive Officer of Suniel, Mr Daniel Kotey Adjei, said the company was honoured to support Ghanaian sports and saw the partnership as part of its broader commitment to creating opportunities for young people.

"Suniel believes in giving opportunities to the youth, training and equipping them to compete internationally and we hope this partnership will go a long way to raising the level of Minifootball in the country and beyond," he emphasised.

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The president of MAG, Mr Bernard Paakow Ekumah, thanked Suniel for the partnership and called on Ghanaians, corporate bodies and the wider sports community to rally behind the national teams as they prepare for their assignments.

Special Guest of Honour and the Director-General of the National Sports Authority, Mr Yaw Ampofo Ankrah, expressed his appreciation to Suniel for supporting the national teams, describing the gesture as an important step towards strengthening Ghanaian sports.

"I am excited about this support, this is a great moral booster for our sports and a right direction to reset Ghana sports," he indicated.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

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