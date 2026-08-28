Nigeria: ASUU-Kasu Begins 2-Week Warning Strike Over Unresolved Demands

28 August 2026
Leadership (Abuja)
By Aza Msue

Kaduna State University (KASU), chapter of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), has began two weeks warning strike for the full implementation of its demands.

ASUU-KASU two-week strike was announced after extensive deliberations following a meeting held on Thursday by the union officials and members.

The union rejected the approved N300million earned allowances approved by the Kaduna State governor, Uba Sani.

According to ASUU, there were many contending issues like the 25-35 per cent agreement, autonomy, promotion arrears that must be fully resolved.

Announcing the strike on the union's facebook page, on Friday, ASUU stated that, "owing to the expiration of the warning which elapsed today (Thursday). We have to come back to tell members what has so far transpired since we issued the two-week warning on 12th August, 2026.

"And after serious deliberations, it was agreed we embark on a two-week warning strike after which we will come back to take a definite stand. And this is if, at the end of the two weeks, nothing is forthcoming, we have to close the university."

Our correspondent gathered the union officials were meeting with the negotiations committee set up by the Kaduna State government.

Read the original article on Leadership.

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