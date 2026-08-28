Nigeria: Walson-Jack Hands Over to New Head of Service

The immediate past Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (HCSF), Mrs. Didi Esther Walson-Jack, has formally handed over the leadership of the Federal Civil Service to Mr. Abel Olumuyiwa Enitan, urging civil servants to sustain the momentum of ongoing reforms aimed at transforming public service delivery.

The handover ceremony, held in Abuja, followed the swearing-in of Enitan by President Bola Tinubu at the State House earlier on Thursday. Enitan's appointment as the new HCSF took effect on August 27, 2026, following the announcement by the Presidency on August 19.

Walson-Jack retired from service after attaining the statutory retirement age of 60, bringing to an end her two-year tenure as the head of the Federal Civil Service.

Speaking during the ceremony, the outgoing HCSF expressed appreciation to President Tinubu for granting her the opportunity to serve the nation at the highest level of the civil service.

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She also thanked the management and staff of the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (OHCSF), Permanent Secretaries, Directors, Heads of Agencies and the entire body of federal civil servants for their support, cooperation and commitment throughout her tenure.

Reflecting on her time in office, Walson-Jack described the period as one marked by notable achievements and challenges, stressing that collective efforts and dedication enabled the service to make significant progress in advancing the federal civil service reform agenda.

She emphasised that civil service transformation was not about individuals but about strengthening Nigeria's public institutions and ensuring citizens receive quality services from competent, professional and committed public servants.

"The transformation of the Civil Service was never about individuals, but about Nigeria and our collective responsibility to provide citizens with quality public services delivered by competent, professional and committed public servants," she said.

In his remarks, the new HCSF, Mr. Abel Olumuyiwa Enitan, expressed gratitude to President Tinubu for the confidence placed in him, acknowledging the responsibility that comes with leading the nation's civil service.

Enitan commended Walson-Jack for her contributions to public service reforms, describing her tenure as one that advanced critical initiatives and established a strong foundation for further transformation.

He pledged to continue from where his predecessor stopped, promising to strengthen the EPIC Culture of Efficiency, Productivity, Incorruptibility and Citizen-Centredness across the civil service.

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The new HCSF called for the continued support and cooperation of Permanent Secretaries, Directors and all civil servants, noting that the success of the service depends on collective commitment and ownership of its mandate.

Enitan further assured Nigerians of his determination to promote efficiency, professionalism and improved service delivery in line with the vision of the administration.

The handover marks a new phase in the leadership of the Federal Civil Service as Enitan assumes responsibility for driving reforms and ensuring a more responsive and effective public service.