Liberia: LFA Appeal Com'ttee Overturns Kuoh's Expulsion, Says Disciplinary Committee Lacked Authority

- The Liberia Football Association Appeal Committee has overturned the expulsion of FC Fassell President Cassell Anthony Kuoh, ruling that the LFA Grievance and Disciplinary Committee acted beyond its jurisdiction.

In its ruling, the Appeal Committee declared the expulsion decision "void ab initio," meaning invalid from the outset, and ordered that Kuoh be restored to all rights and privileges associated with being an official of the Liberia Football Association.

The decision centered on whether the Grievance and Disciplinary Committee had the authority to suspend or expel LFA members and officials.

The Appeal Committee cited Article 27(D) of the LFA Statutes, which states that the expulsion of an LFA member can only be adopted by Congress by a three-fourths majority of members present and entitled to vote.

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The panel also cited Article 43(K), which gives Congress the authority to admit, suspend, or expel an LFA member.

According to the Appeal Committee, while the Grievance and Disciplinary Committee has general disciplinary powers and may impose sanctions for misconduct, its authority does not extend to suspending or expelling LFA members or officials.

"Where the sanction would result in the suspension or expulsion of an official or a member from the LFA, that authority is reserved for Congress," the ruling states.

The panel also rejected the classification of Kuoh as an LFA "member," pointing to Article 18 of the LFA Statutes, which identifies the entities that constitute LFA members, including first- and second-division clubs, women's first-division clubs, county subassociations, the Liberia National Old-Timers Association, the Bankers Sports Association of Liberia, academicals, coaches, referees and beach soccer associations.

The Appeal Committee noted that the LFA Rules and Regulations define a member as a football entity or institution admitted into membership by Congress, while an official includes board and committee members, referees, coaches, trainers and persons responsible for technical, medical and administrative matters.

The ruling therefore emphasized a distinction between an LFA member and an LFA official.

The panel also found a procedural problem with the disciplinary proceedings, noting that a single member of the Grievance and Disciplinary Committee handled the case after two other members, including the committee chairman, recused themselves at Kuoh's request.

Article 81.1 of the LFA Statutes provides that the committee shall make decisions when at least three members are present, although it allows the chairman to rule alone in certain cases.

The Appeal Committee said the disciplinary ruling did not identify the specific circumstances that would have allowed a single member to decide the case.

It further held that, given the seriousness of an expulsion, the matter could not reasonably be treated as one of the exceptions permitting a single-member decision.

"Assuming that the Grievance and Disciplinary Committee had the authority ... its decision would have still be invalid as the committee did not have the required quorum to effect an expulsion," the ruling states.

The Appeal Committee ultimately concluded that the Grievance and Disciplinary Committee "acted far beyond the reach of its office and the jurisdiction thereof."

It consequently reversed the disciplinary ruling in its entirety and ordered that Kuoh be accorded every right and privilege associated with being an official of the LFA.

The ruling further states that Congress alone has the authority to expel an LFA member.

The LFA Grievance and Disciplinary Committee expelled Kuoh from all football-related activities for violating governance statutes by taking an internal soccer dispute to a civil court.

Responding to the ruling, Kuoh said he had been formally notified of the Appeal Committee's decision to lift his permanent expulsion from participating in football.

"I welcome the decision with gratitude and humility," Kuoh said. "I respect the processes and institutions of our football and remain confident that, when matters are considered fairly and in accordance with the rules that govern us, the right outcome will prevail."

Kuoh said he deliberately remained calm and respectful throughout the process and thanked his family, friends, supporters, players, members of the football community and other Liberians for their support.

"This moment is not about victory over anyone," he said. "Football is bigger than any individual, disagreement or institution."

Kuoh said the focus should now be on building a football environment based on fairness, healthy competition, respect for the rules and opportunities for those committed to developing the game.

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"My journey in football has always been driven by one central purpose: youth empowerment," he said. "I believe deeply in the power of football to change lives."

He reaffirmed his commitment to players, coaches, technical staff, administrators, supporters and families connected to football initiatives he has supported.

Kuoh also called on members of the football community to put the sport's interests first.

"Let us put football first," he said. "Let us compete fiercely on the field and in the pursuit of excellence, but let us also respect one another and remember that the future of Liberian football is greater than any one person or disagreement."

Kuoh expressed appreciation to his lawyer for standing by him during the legal challenge, saying the lawyer's professionalism and commitment to applying the rules properly gave him confidence throughout the process.

"The journey continues. The work continues. And my commitment to youth empowerment and the development of Liberian football remains as strong as ever," Kuoh said.