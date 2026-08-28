Liberia: Grand Kru Plans Pitch Upgrades Ahead of County Meet Hosting

- Grand Kru County will host Bomi and Margibi counties during the preliminary rounds of the 2026/2027 National County Sports Meet, but officials say its football pitches require improvements before the competition begins.

Jeremy Pelenah, Grand Kru's head of media and publicity, said county authorities and sports stakeholders are identifying suitable playing fields and planning upgrades to meet competition standards.

Pelenah did not identify the pitches selected for the tournament or provide details about the scope, cost or completion schedule for the proposed work.

Grand Kru is one of four counties selected to host preliminary matches in the tournament, which will divide Liberia's 15 counties into four zones.

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The county will host Zone D, comprising Grand Kru, Bomi and Margibi.

Pelenah said the hosting assignment gives Grand Kru an opportunity to showcase its sporting culture while improving facilities that could benefit athletes beyond the tournament.

He described the condition of the county's football pitches as a major concern ahead of the arrival of teams, officials and supporters.

Efforts are underway to determine which fields can be upgraded for the competition, he said, calling on county leaders, residents and sports stakeholders to support the preparations.

The planned improvements come amid broader calls for investment in sports infrastructure across Grand Kru. Site preparation for a proposed modern sports facility has also been reported in Barclayville, although details about the project's cost and completion date were not provided.

Hosting the preliminary games could also generate business for local hotels, restaurants, transport operators and vendors as visiting teams and supporters travel to the county.

Four Counties to Host Preliminary Rounds

Under the preliminary-round arrangement, the counties have been divided as follows:

Zone A, hosted by Grand Gedeh: Grand Gedeh, Nimba, River Gee and Gbarpolu.

Grand Gedeh, Nimba, River Gee and Gbarpolu. Zone B, hosted by Bong: Bong, Maryland, River Cess and Grand Cape Mount.

Bong, Maryland, River Cess and Grand Cape Mount. Zone C, hosted by Lofa: Lofa, Grand Bassa, Sinoe and Montserrado.

Lofa, Grand Bassa, Sinoe and Montserrado. Zone D, hosted by Grand Kru: Grand Kru, Bomi and Margibi.

The National County Sports Meet, inaugurated in 1956, is organized by the Ministry of Youth and Sports.

Grand Kru's ability to complete the proposed pitch improvements before the tournament will be central to its preparations as one of the four preliminary-round hosts.