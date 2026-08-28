Liberia Gears Up to Host 30-Nation African Scrabble Championship

Published: August 27, 2026

Paynesville -The Ministry of Youth and Sports has reaffirmed its commitment to supporting the successful hosting of the 2026 African Scrabble Championship in Liberia in October.

Youth and Sports Minister Atty. Cornelia Wonkerleh Kruah met with officials of the National Scrabble Association of Liberia (NASAL) to discuss preparations for the continental championship and efforts to expand Scrabble at the grassroots level, particularly in schools and communities.

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The 16th Pan African Scrabble Championship is expected to bring together more than 120 players from 30 African countries for a weeklong competition at the Ellen Johnson Sirleaf Ministerial Complex in Monrovia.

NASAL President Lester Morris thanked Minister Kruah for hosting the federation, describing the engagement as a historic moment. Morris said it was, to his knowledge, the first time a sitting youth and sports minister had directly engaged the Scrabble federation.

He said the meeting represents a positive step toward strengthening government support for developing Scrabble in Liberia.

Organizing Committee Chairman Lynch Monbo also thanked the ministry for welcoming NASAL and expressed appreciation for its commitment to supporting the championship.

The ministry and NASAL are expected to continue working together as preparations for the tournament advance, with the association engaging stakeholders, sponsors and partners to ensure a successful event.

Organizers say the championship will provide an opportunity to promote youth participation in intellectual sports, boost tourism and strengthen Liberia's international sporting profile.

NASAL also acknowledged the ministry's commendation of its efforts in securing the hosting rights, saying the achievement reflects Liberia's growing presence in the African and global Scrabble community.

Liberia has hosted several major Scrabble events in recent years, including the National Scrabble Championship in Kakata in April 2025 and Scrabble Mania 2.0, an international tournament.

Liberia's national team also won a silver medal at the 2024 All-Africa Games in Accra, Ghana, finishing behind Uganda.

The upcoming championship is expected to mark another milestone in Liberia's development of Scrabble and its integration into the continent's expanding Scrabble community.

Minister Kruah said the government remains committed to supporting Scrabble and other sporting disciplines, particularly initiatives focused on youth development and grassroots participation.