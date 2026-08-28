Liberia: Supreme Court Orders Ecobank, Kollie and Williams to Pay U.S.$350,000

- Liberia's Supreme Court on Thursday ordered Ecobank Liberia, Martin K.N. Kollie and Alex Williams to pay a former government official a combined US$350,000, ruling that the bank failed in its duty to protect confidential customer information and that the resulting conduct caused him harm.

The court awarded US$250,000 in general damages against Ecobank and US$50,000 each against Kollie and Williams.

The judgment reversed a ruling by the Civil Law Court against Wilmot Smith, a former deputy director general for information coordination at the Liberia Institute of Statistics and Geo-Information Services.

In its decision, the Supreme Court held that banks have a legal duty to preserve the confidentiality of customers' personal and financial information and establish safeguards against unauthorized access or disclosure.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The justices found that a bank may be held responsible when inadequate safeguards allow an employee's conduct to harm a customer, even if the institution did not directly authorize the wrongful act.

The court applied the doctrine of vicarious liability, also known as respondeat superior, under which an employer can be held legally responsible for wrongful conduct committed by an employee within the scope of employment.

Ecobank was assigned the largest share of the damages because of its responsibility to protect Smith's information. Williams and Kollie were each assessed US$50,000 for their respective roles in the conduct that caused Smith's injury.

Court Rejects Special Damages, Awards General Damages

Smith had sought special damages, which are intended to compensate a plaintiff for specific financial losses.

The Supreme Court agreed that he had not proven those losses with the required specificity. It ruled, however, that his failure to establish special damages did not prevent him from receiving compensation for an injury supported by the evidence.

The court consequently awarded general damages, which compensate for harm that may not be measured through specific financial records.

"The failure to prove special damages does not prevent the court from compensating an established injury through general damages," the court held, according to the judgment.

The ruling underscores the distinction between the two forms of damages: Special damages must be specifically pleaded and proven, while general damages may be awarded when the evidence establishes an injury but does not provide an exact financial value.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Legal Affairs Banking By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Lower Court Ordered to Enforce Judgment

The Supreme Court directed that a mandate be sent to the Civil Law Court, ordering the presiding judge to resume jurisdiction and enforce the judgment. Court costs were also assessed against Ecobank, Williams and Kollie.

The decision was signed by Chief Justice Yamie Quiqui Gbeisay Sr. and Associate Justices Jamesetta Howard Wolokolie, Yussif D. Kaba, Ceaineh D. Clinton-Johnson and Boakai N. Kanneh.

The judgment, issued during the court's March Term, establishes that financial institutions can be held liable when failures in their data-protection systems or supervision result in harm to customers.

For Smith, the ruling provides US$350,000 in compensation and overturns the lower court's rejection of his claim.