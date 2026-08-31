West Africa: BRVM Benchmark Index Holds Above 530 Points As Rally Eases

West Africa's BRVM held near record levels in the week ended August 28 as stocks consolidated after the previous week's rally. The BRVM Composite gained 0.17% to 530.06 points, while the BRVM 30 rose 0.23% to 256.35. The BRVM Principal added 0.49% to 384.70, while the BRVM Prestige fell 0.25% to 196.18.

Trading slowed during a 4-session week. Volume fell 29.31% to 6.6 million shares, while traded value dropped 32.92% to XOF 10.26 billion. Equity market capitalization increased 0.17% to XOF 20.44 trillion, keeping the exchange above the XOF 20 trillion level crossed a week earlier.

Sonatel Senegal was the most traded stock, with XOF 1.62 billion of transactions, followed by Société Générale Côte d'Ivoire at XOF 1.19 billion. The market was split, with 21 stocks rising, 22 falling and 4 unchanged.

NEI-CEDA Côte d'Ivoire led gains, rising 25% to XOF 3,000 ahead of a planned XOF 159.54 per-share dividend payment. BOA Burkina Faso gained 17.11% and Bernabé Côte d'Ivoire rose 15.58%. SICOR fell 7.57% after gains in prior weeks, while Nestlé Côte d'Ivoire lost 6.47% and BOA Côte d'Ivoire declined 4.51%.

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Bond market capitalization rose 0.61% to XOF 12.92 trillion. Trading reached XOF 4.77 billion, with Senegal's 6.60% 2025-2030 bond accounting for about 40% of turnover.

Key Takeaways

The small weekly gain matters because it came after the BRVM Composite jumped 6.33% in the previous week and crossed 500 points for the first time. At 530.06, the index is about 53.3% above its 345.75 close at the end of 2025. Equity market capitalization has also risen from XOF 13.33 trillion at the end of last year to XOF 20.44 trillion, an increase of more than XOF 7 trillion. The latest week therefore looks more like consolidation than a reversal.

The number of gainers and losers was almost equal, while some stocks that had risen in prior weeks gave back part of their gains. Lower trading activity also needs context because the market operated for only 4 sessions. The rally comes after the BRVM Composite gained 25.26% in 2025 and almost doubled between the start of 2021 and the end of 2025. That puts the market on course for another year of gains, but the next stage will depend more on company earnings, dividends and liquidity as valuations rise.