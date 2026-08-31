Algeria: President Tebboune - Foul Play Cannot Be Ruled Out Behind Wildfires

29 August 2026
Algerie Presse Service (Algiers)
By President Abdelmadjid Tebboune

Algiers — The President of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, said Saturday in Algiers that foul play can not be ruled out behind the wildfires that have broken out across several provinces, affirming that thorough investigations will be conducted.

Visiting the "Dr. Saïd Chibane" Major Burns Hospital in Zeralda to check on patients evacuated from provinces affected by recent wildfires, the President of the Republic did not rule out the possibility that criminal elements were behind the blazes, "especially given the intensity with which these fires broke out."

He affirmed that "the necessary investigations will be conducted" to clarify the circumstances.

In a related context, President Tebboune noted that adverse wind conditions have further complicated firefighting operations.

The President of the Republic was accompanied by the Minister Delegate to the Minister of National Defense, Chief of Staff of the People's National Army (PNA), Army General Saïd Chanegriha, and Minister of Health Mohamed Seddik Aït Messaoudene.

Read the original article on Algerie Presse Service.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Algerie Presse Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.