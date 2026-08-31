Algeria: President Tebboune - Foul Play Cannot Be Ruled Out Behind Wildfires

Algiers — The President of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, said Saturday in Algiers that foul play can not be ruled out behind the wildfires that have broken out across several provinces, affirming that thorough investigations will be conducted.

Visiting the "Dr. Saïd Chibane" Major Burns Hospital in Zeralda to check on patients evacuated from provinces affected by recent wildfires, the President of the Republic did not rule out the possibility that criminal elements were behind the blazes, "especially given the intensity with which these fires broke out."

He affirmed that "the necessary investigations will be conducted" to clarify the circumstances.

In a related context, President Tebboune noted that adverse wind conditions have further complicated firefighting operations.

The President of the Republic was accompanied by the Minister Delegate to the Minister of National Defense, Chief of Staff of the People's National Army (PNA), Army General Saïd Chanegriha, and Minister of Health Mohamed Seddik Aït Messaoudene.