Algeria: President Tebboune Visits Zeralda Major Burns Hospital to Check On Evacuated Patients

Algiers — The President of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, visited the "Dr. Saïd Chibane" Major Burns Hospital in Zeralda, Algiers, on Saturday to check on the condition of patients evacuated from provinces affected by recent wildfires.

The President of the Republic visited several of the injured, including women and children.

He reassured the victims that medical staff are doing everything possible to provide optimal care, emphasizing that all cases even the most severe will be treated at the Zeralda Major Burns Hospital.

In this regard, President Tebboune praised the high professionalism and competence of the hospital's medical personnel.

The President of the Republic was accompanied by the Minister Delegate to the Minister of National Defense, Chief of Staff of the People's National Army (PNA), Army General Saïd Chanegriha, and Minister of Health Mohamed Seddik Aït Messaoudene.