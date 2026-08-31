Uganda: Tooro Clarifies Start of Nine-Day Mourning for King Oyo

30 August 2026
The Independent (Kampala)
By Urn

Fort Portal, Uganda — The official nine-day mourning period for the late Tooro King Oyo Nyimba Kabamba Iguru Rukidi IV will begin only after his body arrives at Karuzika Palace, the Tooro Kingdom has clarified.

The clarification supersedes earlier reports that the official mourning period had started immediately after the King's death was announced. King Oyo, who had been receiving medical treatment in the United States, died on Thursday evening at the age of 34.

Initially, the royal authorities had indicated that the mourning period and related traditional rites would begin on Friday, a day after the monarch's death was formally announced by Omusuga Charles Kamurasi, the head of the royal clan.

However, in a press statement read by Fr. (Dr.) Charles Oyo on Saturday, Omusuga Kamurasi clarified that the official nine days of mourning will commence once the King's body is received at the palace in Tooro.

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Despite the clarification, the Kingdom continues to observe traditional protocols, rites and mourning practices as it awaits the arrival of the King's remains.

Fr. Oyo is leading a five-member committee responsible for communications on matters concerning the death and funeral arrangements of the King.

The King's body will be transported from the airport directly to the palace, with officials indicating that it will not be moved from one place to another during the mourning period. According to the Kingdom, Karuzika Palace remains the only official palace where the King's body will lie during the mourning period.

The communications committee also clarified the role of the Omusuga in the funeral arrangements, saying he is the custodian of the Kingdom's funeral and cultural ceremonies.

The Kingdom said traditional rites allow flexibility in determining the duration and specific aspects of the mourning period, meaning adjustments can be made depending on circumstances.

King Oyo, who was the world's youngest reigning monarch when he ascended the throne at the age of three in 1995, was regarded as a unifying figure for the Batooro community and the wider Tooro Kingdom.

His death has triggered widespread mourning, with preparations now underway for the return of his remains and subsequent funeral ceremonies.

Read the original article on Independent (Kampala).

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