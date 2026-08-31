Nigeria: Diphtheria - Kano Govt Takes Active Case Search to Communities With Reported Deaths

The Kano State Government has taken its diphtheria response directly to communities in Rano Local Government Area following reports of child deaths in Rurum Ward.

The move comes after widespread claims that 50 children had died from the disease, a figure later debunked by the Kano State Centre for Disease Control (KNCDC).

A detailed investigation by the State Rapid Response Team (RRT), in collaboration with the Rano LGA RRT, confirmed four deaths, of which two were diphtheria-related and two linked to suspected malaria and typhoid fever.

The reports also said several active and recovered cases were also identified during the field search.

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The KNCDC Director-General, Professor Muhammad Adamu Abbas, said the government was compelled to act swiftly given the scale of the rumour.

"We deployed our teams to Rurum Ward to verify the information, conduct active case search, and strengthen surveillance. The claim of 50 deaths was not substantiated," he said.

The investigation covered Rurum Tsohon Gari, Sabuwar Kaura, Sabon Gari A, and Sakkwatawa, where suspected cases and deaths were documented.

In Sabon Gari A, one active case and one death were found in the same household, which KNCDC described as "epidemiologically significant" and requiring urgent contact tracing.

Beyond case search, the response team carried out advocacy visits to the Emir of Rano Emirate Council, the District Head of Rurum, the Village Head, and other community leaders.

The visits sought to mobilise local support for early reporting, prompt care-seeking, and routine immunisation.

The center said the team had found out seven suspected cases in Tsohon Gari, two deaths in Sabuwar Kaura, with one considered diphtheria-related and 11 cases documented at Sakkwatawa health facility, with no deaths.

It also recorded six cases at Rano Emirate Specialist Hospital's outpatient register.

KNCDC noted that none of the affected children had documented immunisation histories, highlighting immunity gaps in the area.

The agency also flagged reliance on traditional healers and delayed care-seeking as major risks.

As part of immediate measures, the government intensified mosque-based sensitisation, distributed medicines to identified cases, and strengthened the Diphtheria Treatment Centre at Rano Emirate Hospital.

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Professor Abbas stressed that while the rumoured 50 deaths remain unverified, diphtheria transmission is ongoing and requires vigilance.

"We must close the immunity gaps, strengthen surveillance, and ensure parents bring their children for vaccination," the KNCDC DG said.