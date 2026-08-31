Africa: VP Shettima Arrives Angola for AU Extraordinary Summit

press release

On arrival in the Angolan capital, Mr Shettima was received by senior Angolan government officials as well as members of the Nigerian delegation already in Luanda.

Vice President Kashim Shettima has arrived in Luanda, Angola, to represent President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the 21st Extraordinary Session of the Assembly of Heads of State and Government of the African Union (AU).

On arrival in the Angolan capital, Mr Shettima was received by senior Angolan government officials as well as members of the Nigerian delegation already in Luanda for the high-level continental meeting.

Among the Nigerian officials who received the Vice President were the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu; Minister of Defence, Christopher Musa; Acting Chargé d'Affaires of the Nigerian Mission in Angola, Maxy Ogbede; Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo; Minister of Regional Development, Abubakar Momoh; Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi, and Chairman/CEO of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), Abike Dabiri-Erewa, among other senior government officials.

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The Extraordinary Summit, themed "Strengthening Mechanisms for Conflict Prevention and Resolution in Africa," brings together African Heads of State and Government to review the continent's existing mechanisms for preventing and resolving conflicts and consider practical measures for responding to emerging peace and security challenges.

The meeting, holding in Luanda, is expected to strengthen Africa's approach to early warning and early action, preventive diplomacy and coordination among the AU, member states and Regional Economic Communities, as well as reinforce the role of the AU Peace and Security Council.

It will also consider sustainable African financing for peace and security, stronger responses to terrorism and violent extremism, and measures to improve the effectiveness of the African Peace and Security Architecture and African Governance Architecture.

Ahead of the Heads of State and Government meeting, the 26th Extraordinary Session of the AU Executive Council was held in Luanda on Saturday, bringing together foreign ministers and other senior officials of member states to prepare the ground for the leaders' deliberations.

Following his arrival, VP Shettima received a briefing from the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mrs Odumegwu-Ojukwu, and officials of the Nigerian Mission on the issues expected to feature prominently at the Summit.

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Stanley Nkwocha

Senior Special Assistant to The President on Media & Communications

(Office of The Vice President)

29th August, 2026