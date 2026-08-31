Nigeria: Troops Intensify Pressure On Iswap, Arrest 15 Suspects, Neutralise Scores in Northeast

Troops of Operation HADIN KAI have intensified operations against ISWAP terrorists in Borno and Yobe, arresting 15 suspected collaborators and neutralising several terrorists in the last 24 hours.

Operational report made available to the News Agency of Nigeria on Sunday, revealed that 11 suspected terrorists and collaborators were apprehended in Monguno Local Government Area in Borno.

The report said the suspects comprised eight suspected collaborators, two suspected couriers or spies, and one suspected terrorist, according to an operational report.

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"In Geidam, Yobe, troops of 159 Battalion also arrested three suspected ISWAP logistics suppliers during a curfew operation.

"Preliminary investigation indicated that the suspects allegedly purchased petroleum products and other logistics for terrorists operating around the Gorom-Damasak axis.

"Troops recovered two mobile phones, a national identity card and ₦185,950 from the suspects," it said.

The report said the Air Component of Operation HADIN KAI neutralised four ISWAP terrorists in a precision strike around a terrorist enclave in the Sambisa axis.

It said the strike followed the sighting of three terrorists entering a structure, while another terrorist was seen parking a motorcycle nearby.

According to the report, the strike destroyed the building and motorcycle alongside the four terrorists, according to the report.

It said that troops had, in another development, intercepted two internally displaced minors along the Wala-Gwoza-Pulka Road in Gwoza Local Governmemt Area on Aug. 29.

The report said that preliminary investigation indicated that the minors were from Chikide community in the Mandara Mountains.

It added that troops also received the surrender of a suspected female ISWAP member and her two children at Mafa in Borno.

"The woman reportedly fled the Burari terrorist enclave with her children following violent clashes between rival terrorist factions.

"Troops also repelled an ISWAP attack on troops of 212 Battalion deployed at Tungushe in Jere Local Government Area of Borno.

"Similarly, troops of 115 Task Force Battalion and members of the Civilian Joint Task Force encountered suspected ISWAP terrorists at Rumirigo in Askira-Uba Local Government Area.

"The terrorists fled the encounter, while troops recovered a pistol and seven rounds of 9mm ammunition," it said.