Nigeria: BBNaija S11 - Sultex, Goddessa Evicted From 'Show Ya Sef' House

Their exits were announced by host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu during the fifth live eviction show on Sunday, as the race for the ₦160 million grand prize intensified.

Big Brother Naija Season 11 housemates Sultex and Goddessa have been evicted from the "Show Ya Sef" house after five weeks in the reality television competition.

Their exits were announced by host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu during the fifth live eviction show on Sunday, as the race for the ₦160 million grand prize intensified.

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Bells received 5.22 per cent of the votes, followed by Goddessa with 5.02 per cent and Sultex with the lowest, 4.77 per cent.

Sultex and Goddessa were among 14 housemates placed on the public voting list during Week Five, following a nomination twist introduced by Big Brother.

Their departure further reduced the number of housemates remaining in the competition.

Sultex's journey ends after five weeks

Sultex, whose real name is Sultan Aregbe-Obanikoro, joined the competition on the opening night on 26 July.

The Lagos-based dancer, choreographer, casting director and filmmaker became known for his energetic personality, dancing ability and outspoken approach to the game.

He enjoyed a major high earlier in the season when he emerged as the 'Most Influential Player' of the Week during Week Three. The recognition earned him immunity from the next eviction process, as well as a tablet as part of Big Brother's reward system.

However, his final week in the house was overshadowed by a heated confrontation involving fellow housemates Bells and Yusuf.

The disagreement started during a conversation between Bells and Sultex but escalated after Yusuf intervened. The three housemates exchanged words in the garden, with the argument nearly turning physical.

Sultex and Yusuf subsequently engaged in a heated face-off, while Bells remained involved in the confrontation. The incident became one of the defining moments of Sultex's final week in the house.

Big Brother, making an official address, later described some of Sultex's threatening remarks during the confrontation as "extremely dangerous" and placed him on "behavioural probation" with a final warning.

The warning came just a day before his eviction.

His departure ends a five-week stay that featured strong task performances, energetic dancing, and several moments of confrontation and strategy.

Goddessa was also sent packing

Goddessa, whose real name is Lovette Amaka, also exited the competition on Sunday.

The musician from Arochukwu, Abia State, entered the house hoping to showcase her personality and further advance her music career.

During her time in the house, Goddessa became involved in several conversations and relationship dynamics that generated reactions among viewers.

One of her most prominent storylines in the final week involved her relationship with Araga.

Following the Saturday Night Link-Up, Araga attempted to apologise to Goddessa over their disagreement, but she initially refused to engage with him. Temi Nkem later intervened as efforts were made to resolve the tension between the pair.

Goddessa was also involved in conversations following the confrontation between Sultex, Bells and Yusuf. She advised Yusuf not to let the incident damage his reputation and urged him to be mindful of what he said when angry.

Despite receiving significant support from fellow housemates during the Week Five nomination process, Goddessa ultimately remained vulnerable to the public vote and was evicted alongside Sultex.

Eviction list

Week Five was themed "Topsy-Turvy Week", with Big Brother transforming the house into a jungle and assigning animal identities to the housemates.

The week also introduced a major change to the usual nomination process.

Rather than naming housemates they wanted to see evicted, the contestants were instructed to publicly identify two housemates they wanted to save and explain their choices.

Goddessa, Sheba and Aikou emerged with the highest number of save votes.

Chimsom Chuka, who won the Head of House challenge for the second time this season, was then given the power to break the tie and choose one of the three to receive full protection.

He chose Sheba. As a result, Goddessa remained vulnerable to the public vote despite receiving significant support from her fellow housemates.

The 14 housemates eventually placed on the eviction list were Araga, Barry, Bells, Bluethopia, Gerard, Goddessa, Keivo, Nomy, Oyin, Ricky, Sultex, Temi Nkem, Tram and Yusuf.

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The public voting process then determined who would remain in the competition.

Dramatic week five

Beyond the eviction battle, Week Five was marked by several developments, including the jungle-themed tasks, relationship tensions, the Gambits' romantic mission and disagreements over the weekly wager.

The house also faced consequences for breaches of Big Brother's rules.

Oyin and Chimsom were sanctioned over damage to house property, while Abi and Keivo were punished for pouring water on their microphones and were barred from the upcoming Pool Party.

Nomy, who already had one strike, was also warned over repeated lateness, disobedience and selective participation in mandatory activities.

The entire house was further informed that there would be no hot water for the rest of the week and that communal areas were expected to be kept spotless.

Big Brother emphasised that "actions have consequences".

With Sultex and Goddessa now out of the competition, the remaining housemates will continue the battle for the ₦160 million grand prize as the eleventh season of BBNaija enters another critical stage.