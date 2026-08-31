Zimbabwe: 27 Perish in Horror Crash Along Harare-Masvingo Highway

Capital FM
(file photo).
29 August 2026
New Zimbabwe (London)

TWENTY-SEVEN (27) people died after a commuter omnibus collided head-on with a haulage truck at the 130-km peg along the Harare-Masvingo highway Friday night.

Zimbabwe Republic Police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the tragedy.

"ZRP confirms a fatal road traffic accident which occured at the 130-km peg along the Harare-Masvingo highway, near Makumimavi Primary School, on 28 August 2026 at around 2030 hours where 27 people died while seven were injured when a Nissan Caravan NV350 kombi carrying an unspecified number of passengers was involved in a head-on collision with a Volvo haulage truck carrying unknown number of passengers," Nyathi said in a statement.

"It is alleged that the foreign registered truck was trying to overtake another vehicle. The kombi was carrying church congregants from the African Apostolic Church (Mwazha) who were proceeding from Mvuma to Dema for a church conference."

The deceased, whose bodies were taken to Chivhu Hospital mortuary, will be identified after their next of kin have been informed.

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