Niger: Heavy Gunshots, Explosions in Niger Capital

Présidence de la république du Niger/Page Facebook
Abdourahamane Tiani.
29 August 2026
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Yakubu Mohammed

Saturday's attack, which observers said lasted for about two hours, targeted the airport and security perimeter near the presidency.

Sustained gunshots and heavy explosions have been reported in some parts of Niamey, the capital of Niger Republic.

The incident, according to Reuters, occurred early Saturday, making it the third related scenario in the junta-led country this year.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that jihadists launched two attacks earlier this year targeting parts of Niamey, including an international airport there.

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Saturday's attack, which observers said lasted for about two hours, targeted the airport and security perimeter near the presidency.

Reuters reported that Bana Ibrahim, a member of Niger's Bureau of the Consultative Council, announced the attack on Facebook.

"Another cowardly attack against Base 101 and once again our defense and security forces have ensured," Mr Ibrahim posted on the microblogging platform some six hours ago.

He added that the situation is "under control."

But the news agency said witnesses reported that the attack continued after Mr Ibrahim's post.

A jihadi attack or attempted coup?

While the motive of the attack or the identity of the assailants remain unclear, analysts shared diverse opinions, with some blaming the attack on jihadists and others suspecting coup plotters.

Niger has suffered from jihadi attacks as it continues to face multiple threats from groups like the Islamic State and al-Qaeda affiliates in Lake Chad and the Sahel.

The military junta, led by Abdourahamane Tchiani, seized power from a democratically elected government in July 2023, and subsequently detained the President, Mohamed Bazoum.

Since overthrowing the democratic government, Mr Tchiani's regime has been tested by unending jihadi attacks and the country's fallout with the regional Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

While previous attacks were carried out by jihadists, no one has claimed responsibility for the ongoing violence.

Wasim Nasir, a French journalist who has been reporting on violence in the Sahel, posted on X that Saturday's attack is likely a "coup d'état" and/or a settling of scores between military personnel."

Hasret Kargin, a conflict researcher, said "there is currently no information on whether the attack was carried out by jihadists or was an attempted coup."

"Given the recent attacks, rebel groups could also be added to the list of possibilities," he added.

As of the time of this report, the government has yet to issue further official statements about the attack.

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