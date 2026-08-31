West Africa: Ecowas Targets Stronger Tourism Sector in West Africa

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has adopted a framework aimed at strengthening the organisation, representation and regional influence of tourism business associations across the sub-rgion.

The framework provides guidelines for the recognition and accreditation of Regional Business Associations (RBAs), with the aim of promoting transparency, accountability, stronger institutional governance and deeper regional integration in the tourism sector.

It was adopted at a regional consultative meeting of the Confederation of Tourism Associations of West Africa (COPITOUR) held in Abuja on July 30, 2026, with participation from tourism stakeholders across the sub-region.

The meeting brought together representatives from Nigeria, Benin, Ghana, Liberia, Sierra Leone, The Gambia, Senegal, Togo and Côte d'Ivoire, as well as development partners including the European Union (EU) and the German Agency for International Cooperation (GIZ).

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Commenting on the framework, Chief John Umoren of the ECOWAS Business and Enterprise Desk said stronger institutional structures were necessary to enable tourism business associations contribute more effectively to regional development.

He said the framework would provide a roadmap for strengthening Regional Business Associations and improving their credibility, governance and sustainability.

Umoren also called for a broader understanding of tourism, noting that the sector extends beyond hotels and travel agencies to include sports, culture and other creative industries.

He urged COPITOUR to explore emerging opportunities under the concept of "Sports as Business" and expand its scope across the tourism value chain.

Representing the ECOWAS Commission, the Principal Programme Officer, Industrial and Technology Development, Ms. Anna Wadda, reaffirmed the Commission's commitment to strengthening Regional Business Associations as strategic partners in regional integration.

She said tourism remained an important instrument for promoting peace, cultural understanding, employment, investment and economic prosperity in West Africa.

The Commission also highlighted the links between tourism and transport, hospitality, culture, creative industries, agriculture, trade, investment and technology.

It called on COPITOUR to position itself as an effective private-sector partner in the implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) and the ECOWAS Regional Tourism Policy, ECOTOUR 2019-2029.

President of COPITOUR, Mr Mamadou Racine SY, described tourism as the "oil of Africa", citing its potential to create jobs, stimulate economic growth and strengthen regional cooperation.

He called for stronger public-private partnerships, harmonised tourism policies and a unified regional marketing strategy to position West Africa as a competitive tourism destination.

The Director-General of the Nigerian Tourism Development Authority (NTDA), Mr Awakan, stressed the importance of balanced partnership between the public and private sectors in unlocking the region's tourism potential.

He said sustained collaboration was essential to creating employment opportunities for young people and supporting long-term growth in the industry.

National President of the Federation of Tourism Associations of Nigeria (FTAN), Dr Badaki Aliyu, commended ECOWAS, COPITOUR, the EU and GIZ for their support towards advancing regional tourism development.

Aliyu said stronger collaboration with regional business associations would help build institutions capable of contributing to regional integration through private-sector participation.

Representing the European Union, Mr Desmond Umukoro reaffirmed the bloc's commitment to supporting regional integration through strong private-sector institutions.

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He said successful regional organisations required the participation of governments and organised private-sector groups, particularly in trade, investment and innovation.

The EU also pledged continued support for initiatives focused on strengthening regional value chains, capacity building, training and sustainable economic development across West Africa.

Similarly, GIZ Representative, Kelechi Okoro, stressed the importance of private-sector participation in the implementation of tourism programmes, noting that the sector's full potential could not be achieved by the public sector alone.

The adoption of the framework is expected to strengthen COPITOUR's participation in ECOWAS policy discussions, improve access to regional development programmes and give tourism business associations a stronger voice in shaping policies across the sub-region.