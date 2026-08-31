Kenya: Exporters Warn JKIA Disruption Could Cost Kenya Global Markets

Nairobi — The fresh produce industry has warned that the ongoing aviation workers' go-slow at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) could damage Kenya's export reputation, as delays threaten time-sensitive shipments of flowers, fruits, vegetables, meat and other perishables.

The Fresh Produce Consortium of Kenya (FPC) said Monday that continued disruption at the country's main international gateway risked consignments missing connections, orders being cancelled and produce deteriorating before reaching overseas buyers.

The warning comes as the Kenya Aviation Workers Union (KAWU) strike entered its second day, disrupting operations at JKIA and other airports and leaving hundreds of passengers stranded.

KAWU members at the Kenya Airports Authority (KAA), Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA) and Jambojet downed tools on Sunday after the collapse of a framework agreement reached with the government in July to resolve outstanding labour grievances.

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The union has cited issues including collective bargaining agreements, remuneration, contract terms, job security and career progression.

FPC president and chief executive Okisegere Ojepat said the disruption goes beyond inconvenience to travelers, warning that reliability at JKIA is critical to maintaining Kenya's position in global fresh produce markets.

"This is not merely an airport inconvenience. It is an economic threat."

The consortium said fresh produce exporters operate on tight delivery schedules because much of their cargo is highly perishable and dependent on-air transport.

Disruptions can therefore have consequences beyond individual shipments, including financial losses for exporters and farmers and potential damage to relationships with international buyers.

The concerns add pressure on aviation authorities to resolve the dispute as quickly as possible.

KAA has acknowledged delays at airports and said it was working with aviation agencies, airlines and other stakeholders to minimize disruption, while advising passengers to confirm flight status with their airlines.

Kenya Airways said on Sunday that flights operating through JKIA were departing with average delays of two to three hours because of operational constraints within air traffic control services.

The wider disruption has already resulted in cancelled and delayed flights, with passengers reporting missed connections and overnight stays at JKIA. Negotiations between the union and government representatives were continuing on Monday after talks on Sunday failed to resolve the dispute.

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For exporters, however, the longer-term concern is the effect on buyer confidence.

"Kenya cannot afford to lose its markets. And Kenya cannot afford an unreliable JKIA."

The FPC has consequently called on KAA and KCAA to urgently resolve the industrial dispute, arguing that predictable airport operations are essential to protecting Kenya's export earnings, jobs across the agricultural value chain and the country's reputation as a reliable supplier.