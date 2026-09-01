Uganda Airlines Warns of Nairobi Flight Delays Amid Air Traffic Control Challenges

Uganda Airlines has warned passengers travelling to and from Nairobi of possible flight delays following ongoing air traffic control challenges at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA).

In a travel advisory issued on Monday, the national carrier said the operational challenges affecting air traffic control at the Nairobi airport could disrupt flights operating into and out of the Kenyan capital.

"We wish to advise that Air Traffic Control operational challenges at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (NBO) are currently affecting flight operations into and out of the airport," Uganda Airlines said.

"This may result in delays to Uganda Airlines services operating to and from Nairobi," the airline added.

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The advisory came a day after Kenya Airways also notified its passengers of delays at JKIA, attributing them to ongoing air traffic control challenges.

Kenya Airways said departures from JKIA were experiencing delays of between two and three hours as aviation authorities and airport stakeholders worked to address the situation.

Uganda Airlines said its teams were closely monitoring the situation and working with relevant aviation and airport authorities to minimise disruptions to passengers.

"Our teams are closely monitoring the situation and working with the relevant aviation and airport authorities to minimise disruption to your travel," the airline said.

The carrier apologised to passengers affected by the delays and assured travellers that efforts were being made to maintain safe and reliable operations.

"We sincerely apologise for any inconvenience this may cause and appreciate your patience and understanding as we work to maintain safe and reliable operations," Uganda Airlines said.

The airline said it would continue providing updates as the situation develops and urged passengers to remain patient as efforts continue to resolve the operational challenges.

"We will continue to provide updates as the situation evolves," the carrier said.

The delays could affect travellers using Nairobi as a destination or transit point, particularly passengers with flights scheduled to or from JKIA while the air traffic control challenges persist.