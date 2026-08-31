Ghana: 13 Mining Blocks Secured for Small-Scale Miners - Minerals Commission

31 August 2026
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The Minerals Commission has secured 13 mining block areas across the country to provide alternative legal spaces for small-scale miners currently operating in prohibited areas, particularly along water bodies.

The initiative forms part of a broader strategy to tackle illegal mining by combining enforcement with access to properly investigated and regularised mineral-bearing areas.

laces, and those alternative places are available for all miners," he said.

Mr Klu explained that the Commission had acquired three drones equipped for electromagnetic exploration to conduct initial surveys of the identified areas.

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