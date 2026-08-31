Nigeria: Xenophobia - Tinubu Drags South Africa to AU

***Says enough is enough lDemands urgent action to sustain Africa's solidarity, unity

PRESIDENT Bola Tinubu yesterday formally reported the recurring xenophobic and Afrophobic attacks against Africans and other nationals in South Africa to the African Union, warning that the incidents undermined the continent's solidarity, unity and peaceful coexistence.

Specifically, he requested prompt collective action from the continent's leaders, including the placement of this matter on the agenda for the 40th Ordinary Session of the Assembly.

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Tinubu made Nigeria's position known in a message delivered by Vice President Kashim Shettima, at the 21st Extraordinary Session of the Assembly of the African Union in Luanda, Angola.

Represented at the annual continental event by Shettima, the President called on the AU to place the matter on the agenda of the 40th Ordinary Session of the Assembly scheduled for January 2027, while urging African leaders to reaffirm their commitment to the safety, protection and dignity of all African nationals.

"Nigeria wishes to express its concern over the recurring xenophobic and Afrophobic attacks against Africans and other nationals in South Africa.

"While recognising South Africa's sovereign right to enforce its immigration laws and acknowledging its contributions to the continent, Nigeria stresses that such attacks undermine African solidarity, unity and peaceful coexistence, and require urgent collective attention.

"It is on this note that Nigeria calls on this august Assembly to place the matter on the agenda of the upcoming 40th Ordinary Session of the AU Assembly, scheduled for January 2027, for consideration and appropriate action," he declared.

Tinubu called for stronger continental efforts to combat xenophobia and Afrophobia, stressing that dialogue, preventive diplomacy, and collective action remained essential to preserving African unity.

On the wider security situation across the continent, Nigeria backed the adoption of the Luanda Action Plan as a practical roadmap for strengthening conflict prevention, arguing that preventing conflicts was cheaper and more sustainable than managing them after they erupt.

"For Nigeria, conflict prevention remains more cost-effective and sustainable than conflict management," President Tinubu said.

Tinubu warned that fragmented peace initiatives and increasing external interference through foreign military forces, mercenaries, and private defence contractors risked weakening the AU's conflict prevention mechanisms and the principle of African ownership.

He further called on arms-producing and exporting countries to strengthen cooperation with African states and prevent weapons and ammunition produced within their jurisdictions from being diverted to terrorists and other non-state armed groups.

The President maintained that while the AU had robust mechanisms for preventing and resolving conflicts, limited trust and inconsistent implementation continue to undermine their effectiveness.

"The growing reliance on external actors risks weakening African institutions and the principle of African ownership," he said, calling on member states to renew their commitment to collective responsibility for Africa's peace and security.

Nigeria also backed sustainable and predictable financing for AU peace operations and the full operationalisation of UN Security Council Resolution 2719 to strengthen the continental body's capacity to respond effectively to conflicts and crises.

President Tinubu urged African leaders to recommit themselves to home-grown solutions, stronger cooperation, and shared responsibility in tackling the continent's security challenges.

"Let us, therefore, renew our collective commitment to solidarity, cooperation, and shared responsibility as we build the Africa we want," the President said.

Presidency explains why

Tinubu embarked on

3-week vacation to Europe

The Presidency has said President Bola Tinubu's three-week vacation was intended to allow him to rest and "refuel" after several months of intensive engagement with matters of governance.

Special Adviser to the President on Media and Public Communications, Sunday Dare, disclosed this while speaking with journalists yesterday.

Dare said Tinubu had remained heavily engaged with the affairs of the country over the past six to seven months, during which his administration took what he described as significant decisions on the economy, security and other areas of governance.

"The President has had several months -- six, seven months -- of being engaged with state matters. We've seen monumental changes, monumental decisions taken with our security, with our economy and so many other things as pertains to the running of the affairs of this country," he said.

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According to the presidential aide, the timing of the vacation was also linked to the commencement of political activities ahead of the 2027 general election.

He said the President was entering a period expected to involve months of intense campaigning, while continuing to discharge his responsibilities as head of government.

"And at this point, the campaign season has just started. We have four, five months of serious campaigning. Of course, governance will still continue," Dare said.

He explained that the break would give Tinubu an opportunity to recharge before the demanding political season, stressing that the President would continue to monitor government affairs while away.

The development comes as political parties and their candidates begin preparations for the 2027 elections, with the All Progressives Congress expected to intensify its campaign activities in the months ahead.