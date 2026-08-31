Nigeria: Borno Commissioner Threatens to Cut Off Fingers of Those Who Vote Against APC

Sainna Buba, the Borno State Commissioner for Youth and Sports Development, has sparked widespread concern after threatening political opponents with physical harm and state-backed punishment if they fail to support the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Buba made the incendiary remark during a campaign inauguration event organized by the Tinubu City Boy Movement, a political support organisation campaigning for President Bola Tinubu's administration and his anticipated 2027 re-election bid.

Addressing the gathering, the commissioner issued a stern warning to critics and opposition figures, using violent imagery to caution against political dissent.

"Whoever shows us a finger, we are ready to cut off his fingers," Buba stated, adding, "We are now playing politics. Whoever shows us a finger, we will show him a finger... Whoever dares to show us a finger again, we will break his finger."

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In addition to threats of physical retaliation, Buba outlined a policy of political patronage and exclusion, explicitly stating that government benefits would be weaponized against non-supporters.

"The government is our government. Those who follow us will enjoy the honey; if you refuse, then you will be flogged," he said.

Buba's comments have drawn sharp criticism, raising serious questions regarding political tolerance, democratic norms, and the protection of dissenting voices in Borno State.

Some critics pointed out that such aggressive rhetoric from a serving public official threatens public safety and undermines the foundational principles of multi-party democracy.

As preparations for the 2027 general elections gradually begin to gain momentum among political parties and support groups, incidents like this highlight simmering tensions on the ground.

Buba has yet to issue a clarification regarding whether his statements were meant to be taken literally or as aggressive political rhetoric.

Also, the Borno State Government had not issued an official response to the commissioner's remarks at the time of reporting.

The development comes five days after the Chairman of Kuje Area Council in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Danjuma Shekwolo, asked residents to either vote for the All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2027 or leave the council area.