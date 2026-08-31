Nigeria: Tension in Anambra As Suspected Cultists Kill Popular Advertiser, One Other

AWKA — Tension has gripped residents of Awka, the Anambra State capital, following the killing of a popular mobile advertiser and media personality, Isaac Nwosu, popularly known as Aiza, and another unidentified person by suspected cultists on Sunday.

The circumstances surrounding the killings were still unclear as of Monday. However, Nwosu's bullet-riddled body was found in his Toyota Hilux vehicle, while the other victim, who was shot in the head, was found along a street in Awka.

A source said Nwosu was trailed from his residence by suspected assailants travelling in a tinted-glass vehicle before he was shot.

Nwosu had reportedly survived previous attempts on his life and was once involved in a controversial accident while performing a public address function with his vehicle, an incident that almost left him crippled.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

He was also known for working as a disc jockey and master of ceremonies at high-profile events and occasionally presented programmes on local radio stations.

Reacting to the incident on Monday, the Anambra State Police Command condemned the killings and said it had intensified efforts to apprehend the perpetrators.

In a statement, the state Police Public Relations Officer, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, said: "The Police condemns in the strongest terms the gunshot attacks carried out by unidentified gunmen in Awka on Sunday, 30th August 2026, which resulted in the deaths of two persons.

"The Command has consequently intensified the ongoing manhunt for the perpetrators and is calling for the support and cooperation of members of the public to assist in bringing the suspects to justice."

According to Ikenga, preliminary information indicated that three unidentified persons travelling in a silver-coloured Toyota Corolla, whose registration number was yet to be ascertained, allegedly shot the two victims at separate locations within Awka.

He said that upon receiving the distress call, police operatives immediately mobilised patrol teams to the affected areas and commenced efforts to track down the assailants.

The statement added: "Upon arrival at the scenes, the operatives recovered the bodies of the victims along Capital City Road, Amaenyi, and S.M. Okeke Street, Amaikwo, Awka, respectively. The victims were taken to a hospital, where they were subsequently confirmed dead by medical personnel.

"While one of the victims is yet to be identified, the second victim has been identified as Isaac Nwosu, also known as 'Aiza'.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"The operatives also recovered from the scenes the sum of ₦7,550, one Moniepoint ATM card and a pair of slippers."

Ikenga said the Commissioner of Police, CP Nnanna Oji Ama, had strongly condemned the killings, describing them as unacceptable and a direct affront to the peace and security of the state.

He said the commissioner had directed that the case be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department, Awka, for discreet and comprehensive investigation.

According to him, security operatives have also intensified patrols, surveillance and intelligence gathering across Awka and adjoining areas.

Ikenga urged community leaders, residents, motorists, business owners and other members of the public who witnessed the incidents or had credible information about the suspects, their movements or the vehicle used in the attacks to come forward.

He assured the public that such information would be treated with utmost confidentiality, stressing that community partnership remained critical to effective policing.

The police spokesman urged residents to provide timely information that could assist in apprehending the perpetrators and preventing further attacks.