Nigeria: Police Dismantle Bandit Camps in Kaduna

Kaduna State Police Command, in collaboration with the Kaduna State Vigilance Service, has dismantled two suspected bandit hideouts in Makarfi Local Government Area of the state.

The operation, conducted at the weekend, followed credible intelligence provided by members of the local community on the activities of suspected bandits operating around Durum and Danguzuri general areas, extending to the boundary with Kano State.

A statement issued on Saturday by the Command's Public Relations Officer, DSP Mansir Hassan, said the joint security team engaged the bandits during a clearance operation which led to the dismantling of their enclaves.

According to the statement, two structures identified as hideouts allegedly used by the bandits to hold abducted victims were destroyed at Rugar Mijin Goggo and Unguwar Maryamu, Danguzuri.

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The Command said the operation was part of its sustained efforts to deny criminal elements freedom of movement and ensure the safety of residents and property across the state.

It added that joint security patrols were still ongoing in the area, noting that normalcy had been restored and the general area remained calm.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Rabiu Muhammad, commended the communities for providing intelligence that facilitated the operation, as well as the security personnel for their gallantry.

He reaffirmed the Command's determination to sustain its offensive against banditry and other forms of criminality in Kaduna State.

The police also appealed to residents to continue providing timely and credible information to security agencies to support ongoing security operations.