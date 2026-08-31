Nigeria: 24 Academies Battle As U-18 Basketball League Begins in Abuja

31 August 2026
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Olusola Jide Jide

The search for Nigeria's next generation of basketball stars has begun in Abuja, with 24 academies and hundreds of players taking part in the inaugural Amateur Basketball Academies (ABA) U-18 League.

The pilot competition, featuring academies from the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and neighbouring areas, was declared open on Saturday at the Mo Arena, Abuja, by ABA President and Founder, Lucky Aliyu Abubakar.

Abubakar said the league was created to provide young players with a structured pathway to develop their talent while keeping their basketball dreams alive.

"We are giving dream on this platform. Today we are keeping the dream of these young ones alive. This is why our message is simple but powerful: dream alive," he said.

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He stressed that talent alone was not enough, insisting that young players needed proper coaching, discipline, education and regular competition to reach their full potential.

"For all these possibilities to become a reality, we must build a structure of development pathway. This is what ABA is committed to doing," Abubakar said.

FCT Basketball Association Chairman, Igwe Ifeanyi Eke, applauded the initiative and urged the players to seize the opportunity to make their mark.

More than 180 games are scheduled across Abuja, including matches at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium Basketball Courts, Package B, and Mo Arena.

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