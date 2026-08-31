Nigeria: How Poor Funding Crippled Abuja Environmental Board Operations

The Abuja Environmental Protection Board (AEPB), responsible for enforcing environmental standards and addressing environmental challenges in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), is facing declining operational effectiveness due to inadequate funding and unpaid wages.

Abuja Metro gathered that one of the agency's major challenges is the lack of adequate funds to carry out its daily operations.

The AEPB's functions include waste evacuation, clearing blocked sewage lines, desilting drainage channels and curbing environmental nuisances such as hawking and begging, among others.

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The agency is also owing its workers approximately one year's salary, with casual workers accounting for the majority of those affected.

Sources in the board disclosed to Daily Trust that the agency lacks critical equipment needed to clear blocked sewage lines.

"We use evacuation trucks to clear blocked sewage lines. Unfortunately, we do not have access to a specialised jet truck, which is capable of using high pressure to dislodge blockages.

"When such a truck is required, it must be hired from construction companies based in Abuja, as they are the only ones with this type of equipment," a source said.

A senior staff member of the agency, who requested anonymity, said in the past, whenever additional funds were required for specialised maintenance, the agency would submit a request to the Abuja Metropolitan Management Council (AMMC).

"But this is no longer available now, as our requests are no longer granted. For instance, take the issue of refuse evacuation. You have a dumping site that is being handled by the contracting company, and you have non-concession dumping sites that are being handled by us, in addition to collecting refuse from all the general hospitals in the FCT.

"To tell you the truth, nothing is going normally in both categories, as contractors have been owed for more than six months now, which has forced some of them to suspend their operations.

"In such a situation, our intervention is needed to fill the vacuum they leave behind and also continue to operate at the non-concession sites.

"How do you expect us to operate when we lack funding to carry out the job? And the staff who execute the operations are owed. There is no adequate diesel available to run our trucks.

"Before, the Executive Director of the board could award a contract of up to N2.5 million. Today, he can't even award a N10,000 contract.

"The same neglect affects all the service departments in the FCT, including hospitals and the Water Board, among others," the official said.

As a result of the alleged neglect, enforcement officials of the AEPB who deal with hawkers, beggars and roadside traders are said to be owed about one year's salary, while workers in the maintenance department, including refuse collectors, are owed about eight months' salary.

"They have been working with the agency for more than 10 years since about 700 of them were recruited. But up till now, they remain casual workers.

"Those working with the enforcement department are paid N35,000 as their monthly salary, while those in maintenance receive N25,000.

"The lack of salary payment has left the casual workers to rely on the token they realise from their operational activities or outside work.

"For instance, the enforcement staff realise money from violators, such as roadside traders who have been allowed to operate, while those in maintenance realise money from private jobs such as cutting grass for individuals using their machines or engaging in fumigation work," he added.

Daily Trust visited the Abuja Environmental Protection Board office to seek clarification from the director on the allegations and issues raised in the report.

However, the Director of the AEPB, Ms Kate Ogbonna, declined to comment when asked to respond to the findings, instead demanding that the reporter obtain the approval of the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, before granting an interview.

Abuja Metro also learnt that many streets within the city centre have been affected by blocked sewage lines, resulting in flooding whenever it rains.

A staff member in the maintenance department of the board listed about three roads in the Maitama District that have been affected by sewage blockages.

"There are also notable locations with such experiences in Area 1 and Area 3, close to the Garki Hospital; an area close to the bridge around Wuse Market; a street in Utako District; and one particular location near the power house, by the junction that leads to Asokoro District," he stated.

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Abuja Metro visited one of the areas notorious for sewage blockage, located in Zone 5, Wuse, Abuja, where liquid waste, including faeces, was seen leaking onto the street.

A resident, Bashir Muhammad, said the sewage line had been discharging its contents onto the street, known as Mombasa Street, for more than two months.

Maintenance costlier than construction - ex-AEPB director

A retired director of the Abuja Environmental Protection Board (AEPB), Dr Hassan Abubakar, said maintenance work carried out daily is often costlier than constructing new projects, stressing that agencies saddled with such responsibilities require regular funding.

He urged the FCT authorities to provide adequate funding for the operational needs of the environmental board, as well as facility maintenance and management agencies responsible for maintaining Abuja's traffic and street lights, providing manhole covers and handling other responsibilities.

"They can't successfully operate without adequate funding or when their officials are not paid their wages," Abubakar warned.