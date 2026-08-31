Nigeria: How I Lost 2 Grandchildren to Diphtheria in 1wk - Grandma

A grandmother in Jos, the Plateau State capital, Fatimatu Abdullahi, has narrated how diphtheria claimed the lives of her two grandchildren within one week.

Fatimatu, who lives in Bauchi Road, said the deaths of 14-year-old Umar Muktar and 17-year-old Hauwa Shafi'u remained unforgettable, especially because the family did not initially know what was wrong with them.

The two victims lived with their grandmother before their deaths.

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Narrating the incident, Fatimatu said Umar was the first to fall ill and died within three to four days.

"All of them were living with me before they died. Umar was the first to develop the illness. Within three to four days, he gave up, and we did not know what was wrong because he was not taken to a specialised hospital.

"Two days after he died, Hauwa also developed an illness with the same symptoms. She was later taken to Jos University Teaching Hospital (JUTH), where she was moved to the isolation centre and confirmed to have diphtheria.

"But by then, it was too late to save her. That was when we realised that Umar might also have died from the same disease because they had experienced the same symptoms and condition," she said.

The grandmother said the victims' conditions deteriorated rapidly, making it difficult to save them.

"It started with complaints of sore throat. Later, their throats became swollen, and they could not eat or drink," she said.

The father of one of the victims, Shafi'u Abdullahi, said Hauwa was his first daughter, describing her as brilliant and obedient.

"She had been promoted to SS3 and was expected to sit for her SSCE next year. I lost a daughter who was brilliant and obedient. It is a big loss to the entire family. I will always remember her," he said.

Daily Trust gathered that members of the affected families have since been vaccinated against diphtheria.

Authorities in the state have also intensified awareness campaigns, urging residents to promptly report illnesses with symptoms associated with diphtheria to health facilities to prevent further deaths.

Health workers overwhelmed

The Federal Teaching Hospital Katsina has come under intense pressure from the worsening diphtheria outbreak in the state, with its children and emergency wards filled as patients continue to arrive from affected communities and high-risk villages.

Medical and health workers at the facility described the situation as overwhelming, saying the rising number of patients had created an emergency requiring urgent intervention.

The hospital management, in a statement, acknowledged the increasing pressure on its capacity and said it was taking measures to expand its isolation facilities as the number of patients continued to rise.

The hospital's Public Relations Officer, Abidu Yunusa, told Daily Trust that additional isolation centres were being established to cope with the influx.

"We are establishing more isolated centres in an effort to contain the surge of patients," Yunusa said, adding that the hospital was also seeking support from relevant stakeholders.

But vaccine availability has emerged as a major concern, with the hospital saying it has yet to receive the doses announced by the Federal Government for the emergency response.

Yunusa said that as of 12 noon on Sunday, August 30, the hospital had not received any delivery of the 500,000 doses of diphtheria vaccines announced for Katsina and Kano states.

This is despite the Federal Government's announcement that the vaccines had been immediately deployed to strengthen immunisation in affected and high-risk communities.

The Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Prof. Muhammad Ali Pate, had also directed the activation of an emergency multi-agency task force to contain the outbreak.

According to a statement by the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare, signed by Ado Bako, Assistant Director, Information and Public Relations, the task force was established in collaboration with the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC), National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), affected state governments and international health partners.

The emergency response is expected to focus on containing transmission, closing immunisation gaps and expanding access to treatment for infected patients.

However, the apparent gap between the government's announcement of vaccine deployment and the teaching hospital's account of not receiving the vaccines as of Sunday afternoon has heightened concerns over the effectiveness of the emergency response.

Yunusa said the situation could change within hours, stressing that vaccine availability and other emergency support would be critical to the hospital's ability to save lives.

"What happens between now and the next couple of hours or days will determine our capability to save lives at the facility," he said.

For Abdullahi Abubakar, the diphtheria outbreak has become a personal tragedy after he lost his 10-year-old son to the disease at the Federal Teaching Hospital Katsina on Saturday, August 29.

Abubakar told Daily Trust that he took his son to the hospital for treatment, hoping that medical attention would save his life, but the child's condition eventually deteriorated, and he died at the facility.

He said the situation was particularly distressing because health workers appeared to have little to offer patients in the absence of vaccines.

According to Abubakar, medical personnel were visibly strained by the number of patients arriving at the facility, while their options for managing severe cases were limited.

"They have little to offer because there are no vaccines. They are strained and can only give intravenous fluids and oxygen to save lives where they can," he told the Daily Trust.

Sadiq Bindawa, who accompanied Abubakar, his wife and the child to the hospital, described the experience as "pathetic", saying the family went through a deeply distressing ordeal while seeking treatment for the boy.

Bindawa, a journalist, said what he witnessed at the facility reflected the seriousness of the outbreak and the difficulties confronting families whose children are battling the disease.

The hospital spokesman declined to disclose the number of patients being treated or casualties recorded, saying he was not in a position to provide the figures.

However, a medical personnel familiar with the situation told Daily Trust, on condition of anonymity, that about 50 people had died at the facility since the outbreak began.

The source said the figure was as of Saturday, August 29.

Daily Trust could not independently verify the casualty figure, while the hospital management has not officially confirmed it.

The reported deaths, coupled with overcrowded wards and the absence of vaccines at the facility as of Sunday afternoon, have heightened fears among residents in affected communities.

The residents therefore called on the Federal Government to urgently ensure that the announced vaccines reach Katsina and are administered to children and other vulnerable populations in affected and high-risk communities.

They also called for additional emergency support to health facilities, including isolation spaces, medical supplies, oxygen and other life-support equipment needed to manage severe cases.

Kano intensifies search for cases in worst-hit communities

Meanwhile, the Kano State Government has taken its diphtheria response directly to communities in Rano Local Government Area following reports of child deaths in Rurum ward.

The move comes after widespread claims that 50 children had died from the disease, a figure later debunked by the Kano State Centre for Disease Control (KNCDC).

An investigation by the State Rapid Response Team (RRT), in collaboration with the Rano LGA RRT, confirmed four deaths, of which two were diphtheria-related and two linked to suspected malaria and typhoid fever.

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The finding also revealed that several active and recovered cases were identified during the field search.

The KNCDC director-general, Professor Muhammad Adamu Abbas, said the government was compelled to act swiftly given the scale of the rumour.

"We deployed our teams to Rurum ward to verify the information, conduct active case search, and strengthen surveillance. The claim of 50 deaths was not substantiated," he said.

The investigation covered Rurum Tsohon Gari, Sabuwar Kaura, Sabon Gari A, and Sakkwatawa, where suspected cases and deaths were documented.

In Sabon Gari A, one active case and one death were found in the same household, which KNCDC described as "epidemiologically significant" and requiring urgent contact tracing.

Beyond case search, the response team carried out advocacy visits to the Emir of Rano, the District Head of Rurum, the Village Head, and other community leaders. The visits sought to mobilise local support for early reporting, prompt care-seeking, and routine immunisation.

The centre said the team has found out seven suspected cases in Tsohon Gari, two deaths in Sabuwar Kaura, with one considered diphtheria-related and 11 cases documented at Sakkwatawa health facility, with no deaths. It also recorded six cases at Rano Emirate Specialists Hospital's outpatient register.

KNCDC noted that none of the affected children had documented immunisation histories, highlighting immunity gaps in the area.

The agency also flagged reliance on traditional healers and delayed care-seeking as major risks.

As part of immediate measures, the government intensified mosque-based sensitisation, distributed medicines to identified cases, and strengthened the Diphtheria Treatment Centre at Rano Emirate Hospital.

Professor Abbas stressed that while the rumoured 50 deaths remain unverified, diphtheria transmission is ongoing and requires vigilance.

"We must close the immunity gaps, strengthen surveillance, and ensure parents bring their children for vaccination," the KNCDC DG said.