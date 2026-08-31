Nigeria: Eko 2026 - NIMC to Tackle Age Cheating At National Intermediate Games

The organisers of the maiden National Intermediate Games, Eko 2026, will deploy the National Identity Management Commission's (NIMC) identity infrastructure to tackle age cheating and ensure only eligible athletes compete at the competition.

The Local Organising Committee (LOC), working with the Main Organising Committee (MOC), said the technology-driven verification process would be central to protecting the integrity of the Games, which are scheduled for Lagos from October 1 to 15.

Thousands of athletes aged between 15 and 18 are expected to compete across several sports at the inaugural event, which is designed to bridge the gap between the Youth Games and the National Sports Festival.

LOC Co-chairman Lekan Fatodu said the organisers were determined to establish a new standard for age verification in Nigerian youth sports.

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"As we are aware, the Games are meant to bridge the gap between the Youth Games and the National Sports Festival. Hosting this tournament gives us the opportunity to set a new standard in checking age cheating," Fatodu said.

"We want to ensure that only athletes within the right age bracket compete. In the past, over-aged athletes have competed against under-aged athletes, denying genuine talents the chance to shine. This time around, we want to set the standard with the use of NIMS."

The system will be used to cross-check athletes' biodata against national records, with organisers hoping the process will curb age falsification, a longstanding challenge in youth competitions.

Fatodu said the adoption of digital identity verification reflected Lagos' commitment to transparency and credibility in sports administration.

Beyond identifying genuine young talent, the organisers believe the initiative could establish a model for using technology to improve governance and integrity across youth sports competitions in Nigeria.