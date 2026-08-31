Ghana: How Gen Z and Millennials Are Redefining Saving and Spending - Through a Ghanaian Lens

opinion

We are living through a fascinating financial era shaped by inflation, volatile markets, and rapid technological change. But beneath these macro shifts lies something more personal: a quiet revolution driven by young Ghanaians reshaping what it means to earn, save, and build wealth.

For many of us, financial freedom is no longer about climbing a corporate ladder for decades. It's about flexibility. Multiple income streams, smart investing now, and crafting lifestyles that balance comfort, convenience, and independence.

Melissa and her money habits

Picture Melissa, 24, working in Accra. She has a regular job, but she doesn't rely on that alone. She runs a weekend meal-prep side hustle that takes mobile money payments. She keeps an emergency buffer. Each month, she allocates part of her income into a local Money Market Fund and part into a Fixed Income Fund.

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When she receives bonuses or gifts, she splits them, some into business reinvestment, some into long-term savings, and some into enjoyment. Her approach reflects a balancing act: protecting her future from inflation, growing her assets, but still living meaningfully today. It's the kind of strategy many young people in Accra and beyond are quietly practising.

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Even so, KPMG 2025 report highlights that as many as 43 per cent of Gen Z and 35 per cent of Millennials in Ghana do not invest formally. Melissa represents the more financially engaged minority, pointing to what is possible when young people build discipline around saving and investing.

Hustle meets strategy: Rethinking income & work

Walk through campus like the University of Ghana, Legon, UPSA or KNUST and the other tertiary campuses, scroll through Instagram or TikTok reels, and you'll feel it: the new "youth economy" in Ghana is alive. Students run thrift shops online.

Tech-savvy creatives juggle freelancing gigs. Professionals manage side hustles via mobile money even as they keep a daytime job. Unlike previous generations that relied on a single paycheck for stability, we are blending formal employment with mini-businesses, ride-hailing, content creation, e-commerce, and more.

It is not only about earning extra; it also insulates against economic uncertainty. Inflation bites harder here than elsewhere, wages often lag rising costs, and opportunities shift quickly. Diversifying how you earn is not an option anymore; it is survival smart.

The Economic backdrop: why youth finance looks the way it does

You cannot talk about how young people save and spend without considering the broader economic picture. Inflation has been one of the harshest realities. According to Ghana's statistical and central banking agencies, inflation peaked in some periods above 50 per cent in recent years before moderating, and by the end of 2024, it remained elevated.

In 2025 through to March 2026, things looked very positive, as inflation had been declining. The latest inflation rate as of April 2026 was 3.4 per cent.

When inflation sits higher, then keeping your money safe means seeking options that beat that rate, whether through Treasury bills, short-term instruments, or entrepreneurial returns.

Consequently, interest rates on short-term government securities that were yielding double digits have declined massively. For example, Treasury bill rates in some maturities that were around the mid-20 per cent range in recent years have dropped significantly, and current figures are 4.8 per cent for a 91-day, seven per cent for a 182-day, and 10.1 per cent for a 364-day.

Individuals have started to shy away from this safe space because they feel the returns from the government are currently too low and that they would prefer something more rewarding.

Where Cedis go: Investment choices that matter

As earning habits evolve, where our money goes follows suit. More young Ghanaians are channelling funds into entrepreneurship, investing, and inflation-safe holdings rather than letting cash sit idle.

Many are launching side businesses. From weekend meal prep services ordered via mobile money to tutoring, thrift-reselling, or digital marketing. At the same time, investing in equities or unit trusts is gaining popularity: ownership in business, rather than just hoarding cash, is becoming part of the mindset.

Risks and trade-offs: What you should watch out for

Even as this new generation leans into entrepreneurship and investment, there are pitfalls. The line between investing and speculation can blur quickly, especially with hype around crypto, "fast-money" apps, or social-media-driven signals.

KPMG's findings echo these concerns, showing that affordability and trust issues make many young Ghanaians reluctant to take on financial risk, whether through loans or higher-risk investments.

It is also easy to overcommit, like getting into too many side hustles, too little rest, or misreading risk. While social media can teach you new tools and ways to diversify and make good returns, it can also spread misinformation. That is why basic financial discipline still matters: build an emergency reserve, automate contributions to savings or investment accounts, diversify local and foreign exposure, and always do a sanity check before trusting "fin-fluencer" advice.

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Building a sustainable soft life in Ghana

At the end of the day, Gen Zs and millennials in Ghana are not rejecting saving; we are redefining it. Saving is no longer simply tucking money aside but rather deploying it intentionally across education, ventures, and asset growth that outpaces inflation.

Financial freedom becomes both a long-term goal and an evolving habit which leads to multiple income streams, continuous learning, and investment choices that bring both present enjoyment and future security. We are building a new version of the 'soft life'.

One rooted in discipline, curiosity, and purpose. As investment-minded Ghanaian youth, we understand that the smartest path is not chasing every trend, but mastering what we know, staying humble, and using our resources wisely. That's how we quietly shape the future we want for ourselves, and for the generations to come.

The writer is a Senior Investment Advisor, Stanbic Investment Management Services