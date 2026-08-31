Nigeria: Nimet Predicts 3-Day Cloudiness, Sunshine Nationwide

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted cloudy and sunny weather conditions across the country from Monday to Wednesday.

NiMet's weather outlook, released in Abuja on Sunday, forecast sunny skies with patches of clouds over the northern region on Monday.

The agency predicted thunderstorms accompanied by moderate rains over parts of Taraba, Adamawa and Kaduna States during the morning hours.

It also forecast thunderstorms with moderate rains over parts of Borno, Bauchi, Gombe, Jigawa, Katsina, Kano, Kaduna, Adamawa and Taraba States in the afternoon or evening.

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For the North Central region, NiMet predicted thunderstorms accompanied by moderate rains over parts of Plateau, Niger, Nasarawa and the Federal Capital Territory during the morning hours.

It forecast thunderstorms with moderate rains over parts of Kogi, Benue, Plateau, Niger, Nasarawa States and the FCT later in the day.

According to NiMet, moderate rains are expected over parts of Ondo, Ogun, Cross River, Akwa Ibom, Rivers, Lagos and Bayelsa States in the morning.

It forecasts moderate rains across the entire southern region later in the day.

For Tuesday, NiMet predicted thunderstorms accompanied by moderate rains over parts of Zamfara, Sokoto, Kebbi, Adamawa and Taraba States in the northern region during the morning hours.

The agency forecast thunderstorms with moderate rains over parts of Borno, Jigawa, Yobe, Bauchi, Gombe, Kano, Katsina, Kaduna, Taraba and Adamawa States later in the day.

"For the North Central region, thunderstorms accompanied by moderate rains are expected over parts of Niger, Kwara States and the Federal Capital Territory in the morning hours.

"Later during the afternoon or evening hours, thunderstorms with moderate rains are anticipated across the region," it stated.

For the southern region, NiMet forecast light rains over parts of Cross River, Delta, Bayelsa, Akwa Ibom, Lagos and Rivers States during the morning hours.

It anticipated thunderstorms with moderate rains across the entire region later in the day.

The agency predicted partly cloudy skies over the northern region on Wednesday, with chances of thunderstorms accompanied by light rains over parts of Bauchi, Jigawa and Yobe States during the morning hours.

It forecast thunderstorms with moderate rains across the region in the afternoon and evening.

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NiMet also predicted sunny skies with patches of clouds over the North Central region during the morning hours.

"Thunderstorms with moderate rains are expected over the entire region later in the day.

"For the southern region, a cloudy atmosphere is expected over the region, with prospects of light rains over parts of Edo, Cross River, Delta, Bayelsa, Akwa Ibom and Rivers States during the morning hours," it said.

NiMet anticipated thunderstorms with moderate rains over the entire region later in the day.

The agency urged the public to take adequate precautions and fasten loose objects to prevent collisions, as strong winds might precede rains in areas where thunderstorms are likely to occur.

It warned that continuous rains expected over coastal areas of the South could trigger flash floods.

"Drivers should avoid driving or wading through floodwaters. Avoid driving in heavy rain.

"Disconnect electrical appliances from electrical sockets. Stay away from tall trees to avoid impact from falling branches and broken trees," it advised.

NiMet advised airline operators to obtain airport-specific weather reports from the agency for effective planning of their operations.

It also urged citizens to stay informed through its weather updates and visit its website, www.nimet.gov.ng, for more information.