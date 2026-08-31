Nigeria: Binani Air Awards Contract to Global Firm for the Construction of State-of-the-Art Mro Hangar At Abuja Airport

Nigeria's aviation industry is set to receive a major boost with the signing of a multi-million-dollar contract for the construction of a state-of-the-art Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) hangar by Binani Air, one of the country's most emerging airlines.

The mega MRO facility will be located at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, Nigeria's major aviation gateway. It underscores Binani Air's commitment to supporting the growth and development of Nigeria's aviation sector.

Currently, domestic airlines outsource the vast majority of their heavy maintenance checks (such as C-checks and D-checks) to foreign facilities in Europe, the Middle East, and other African nations like Egypt and Ethiopia.

This project will reduce this dependency while retaining and attracting about $218 million in annual FX.

The chairperson of Binani Group, Senator Aishatu Dahiru Ahmed Binani, said the project, which is expected to be completed within 12 months, will revolutionise aircraft maintenance in the country.

To build the facility, Binani Air has signed a contract with a global firm for the mega MRO facility.

According to Senator Binani, the project will help reduce Nigeria's dependence on overseas aircraft maintenance by significantly improving the country's aircraft maintenance capacity.