Algeria: President Tebboune Orders Penal Code Amendment to Introduce Death Penalty With Immediate Execution

Algiers — President of the Republic, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces and Minister of National Defence Abdelmadjid Tebboune ordered on Sunday that the Penal Code be amended before September 15 to establish the death penalty with immediate execution for individuals involved in deliberately setting fires.

While chairing a meeting at the headquarters of the Presidency of the Republic, dedicated to taking necessary measures to address the aftermath of recent wildfires that affected several eastern and central provinces, in the presence of senior military and civilian officials, the President of the Republic ordered the Minister of Justice to amend the Penal Code before September 15 to impose the death penalty with immediate execution on arsonists.

The President of the Republic also stressed that the proposed Penal Code amendments regarding arson must be submitted to the government this week before being presented to the People's National Assembly (Lower House of Parliament), asserting that "anyone who believes the law will not be enforced should know that society and justice will exact their due from him."

In the same vein, the President of the Republic ordered the governors of the provinces affected by these fires to submit all relevant information to security services, revealing that several individuals involved in starting the blazes had already been arrested.

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"Anyone who thinks Algeria will fail is mistaken. It is known for its sacrifices, and no one can force it to its knees," he emphasized.

"It is unusual for fires to break out simultaneously, such as those that started at 1:00 a.m. and spread rapidly in the absence of wind. Indeed, we are deeply affected by the loss of our citizens' lives, but that will not defeat us," the President of the Republic continued.

Regarding compensation for fire-stricken residents, the President of the Republic stated that assessment commissions will be established to conduct inventories and surveys to determine the extent of the damage.

In this regard, he ordered that "efforts be redoubled, and all necessary resources be mobilized across all sectors to ensure that the loss assessment process proceeds properly."

He noted that the Ministry of Finance is finalizing details regarding the compensation package, pledging that victims will be fully reimbursed for all losses incurred during the fires, regardless of their nature.

President Tebboune instructed the Minister of Housing, Urban Planning and the City to take all necessary measures, in coordination with governors, to provide immediate rehousing for affected residents so that life can return to normal as swiftly as possible.

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The President of the Republic ordered the establishment of an expert working group to study housing construction standards in forested areas to better protect citizens from future fire risks.

Furthermore, the President of the Republic affirmed that "by next Saturday at the latest, the drinking water, gas, electricity, and telecommunications networks will be fully restored to ensure citizens can return to their homes in comfort and safety."

President Tebboune emphasized that "the priority now is to confront and counter anyone who attempts to weaken Algeria and undermine its unity," reassuring the public that the nation remains capable of overcoming all difficult situations.