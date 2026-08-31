Algeria: President Tebboune Chairs Meeting On Measures to Address Aftermath of Wildfires

Algiers — The President of the Republic, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces and Minister of National Defense, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, is currently chairing a meeting at the headquarters of the Presidency of the Republic dedicated to taking the necessary measures to address the aftermath and consequences of the recent wildfires that affected several provinces in the east and center of the country.

Senior military and civilian officials attended the meeting.

On this occasion, the President of the Republic observed a minute of silence, alongside senior military and civilian officials, to honor the victims' memory.

During the meeting, measures were taken to compensate residents in fire-stricken provinces and expedite the restoration of water, gas, electricity, and telecommunications services to the impacted areas.

Furthermore, the meeting concluded with the adoption of judicial measures to prosecute individuals involved in starting these wildfires.