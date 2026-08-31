President Bola Tinubu has filed a challenge in a US court to prevent the Department of Justice, FBI and DEA from releasing records linked to allegations of drug trafficking.

16-page court documents shared by his legal team, Christopher W. Carmichael, Victor P. Henderson, and Oluwole O. Afolabi, according to Channels Television yesterday, argued that the release of the records could infringe on his privacy.

"Submission in that proceeding did not reveal the details of a possible criminal investigation (or its results) involving Intervenor. Other than by speculation or labels, Plaintiff does not point to an existing public record that contains details of a governmental criminal investigation or findings about Intervenor. (DE 85-3, No. 16.)", one of the documents said.

"The purpose of Plaintiff's motion is to obtain such information because it is not public. Moreover, Plaintiff's argument that the limited disclosures in connection with the forfeiture negates all privacy interests is not consistent with precedent. The Supreme Court explained that an individual retains a privacy interest in an entire file or document being produced, even where there are 'scattered' disclosures of information from that same file. See Reporters Committee, 489 U.S. at 764-67 ("our cases have recognized the privacy interests inherent in the non-disclosure of certain information even where the information may have been public at one time.).

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"While some information may appear in portions of public records, an individual still retains a privacy interest in the details that remain undisclosed. Applying the Reporter's Committee, this Court explained that an individual retains a privacy interest even if they were previously publicly associated with criminal activity. Judicial Watch, Inc. v. United States Dept. of Justice, 898 F.Supp.2d 93, 104-05 (D.D.C. 2012).

"Other decisions have likewise described the fact someone was under investigation as 'distinct' from the contents of the investigative files. See Electronic Privacy Info. Center v. United States Dept. of Justice, 18 F.4d 712, 719 (D.C. Cir. 2021) ('Although the names of - 6 - Case 1:23-cv-01816-BAH Document 98 Filed 08/28/26 Page 7 of 16 Trump campaign officials appear in public portions of the Report, they retain a privacy interest in 'avoiding disclosure of the details of the investigation.')

"Regardless of the prior disclosure in the forfeiture proceeding, Intervenor retains a privacy interest in potential disclosure of the investigative files sought by Plaintiff.

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"Plaintiff's motion critiques the FBI's search efforts, the DEA's Vaughn Index, segregability, document specific withholdings, and the applicability of exemptions to deceased individuals and confidential sources. All of Plaintiff's other critiques should be viewed in the context of Plaintiff's overarching goal.

"Plaintiff's filings, overwhelmingly, demonstrate that his singular focus is obtaining documents with Intervenor's "name on them." (See supra pgs. 1-3, 10, and 11.) Any other issues should - 14 - Case 1:23-cv-01816-BAH Document 98 Filed 08/28/26 Page 15 of 16 not allow Plaintiff to access documents that should otherwise be withheld or redacted under Exemption 7(C) or the Privacy Act.

"If this Court finds that Plaintiff cannot use FOIA to mine information in government files about a private individual, he should not be able to access documents with Intervenor's name on them.

"For all the foregoing reasons, Intervenor requests that the Court deny Plaintiff's motion for summary judgment and allow the redactions or withholdings made by the FBI and DEA to stand".

The president's records are being sought by American transparency activist Aaron Greenspan, who filed a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) lawsuit against several US government agencies seeking documents relating to investigations involving Tinubu.

Greenspan's requests include the FBI's entire file on Tinubu and FBI Form 302 interview records concerning the period between 1992 and 1993.

The case also involves an alleged record connected to a 1993 civil forfeiture proceeding in the United States involving about $460,000 linked to Tinubu. Tinubu has denied wrongdoing.