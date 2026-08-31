Algeria Sends Fighter Jets to Niger After a Failed Military Coup

Niamey — Four Su-30 fighter jets, accompanied by an Il-76 transport aircraft and an Il-78 aerial tanker, have been deployed by Algeria to Air Base 101, adjacent to Diori Hamani International Airport in Niamey, following the military uprising that broke out last weekend. This is the first overseas deployment of the Algerian military and demonstrates the importance Algiers attaches to the situation in its southern neighbor. This is probably the most significant geopolitical development to emerge from the attempted uprising in Niger.

The direct intervention by the Algerian military, which does not appear to have taken part in suppressing the revolt, was preceded several days ago by the donation to the Nigerien armed forces of four helicopters, along with ammunition, spare parts, maintenance equipment and logistical support.

The uprising by several special forces units, deployed in the fight against jihadist groups in the Tillabéri and Dosso regions, broke out during the night of August 28-29, when residents heard gunfire and explosions coming from several sensitive areas of the capital: in the city center, around the Presidency of the Republic, near the headquarters of Niger's Radio and Television network, and close to Air Base 101.

The Italian military mission is stationed at the latter facility, making it the last contingent of Western troops still present in Niger following the withdrawal of French, US and German forces.

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During the day on August 29, Nigerien authorities said they had regained control of the situation and restored calm in the capital. Confirming the military junta's statements, an official ceremony was held the following day, Sunday, August 30, at Air Base 101 to mark the arrival of the Algerian Air Force contingent.

According to a statement from Algeria's Ministry of National Defence, the aircraft were deployed to Niger at the request of the Nigerien authorities. The mission is intended to support the Nigerien armed forces in the face of what the authorities described as an "attempt to destabilize" the State.

This year, the airport and Air Base 101 in Niamey have been targeted on three occasions: on January 29, in an attack claimed by the Islamic State in the Sahel (see Fides, 30/1/2026); on June 18, in another attack attributed to JNIM (see Fides, 19/6/2026); and now, on August 29, by rebel soldiers.

The attempted uprising was also thwarted with the assistance of members of the Africa Corps, the Russian force operating under the Ministry of Defence in Moscow, which replaced Wagner mercenaries. Air Base 101 hosts both the Africa Corps contingent and the joint headquarters of the unified force of the Alliance of Sahel States (AES), comprising Niger, Burkina Faso and Mali.

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Algeria has resumed relations with Mali following tensions in recent years (see Fides, 8/4/2025). Relations had already deteriorated since 2023-2024, particularly after Mali withdrew from the 2015 Algiers Agreement, which had been mediated by Algeria with armed groups in the north.

Mali has also accused Algiers of supporting or providing refuge to certain armed groups.

The Algerian military deployment at the heart of the AES joint headquarters could therefore also mark a turning point in relations between Bamako and Algiers.