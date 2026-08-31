Nigeria Expresses Concerns Over Failed Coup in Niger, Calls for Return to Constitutional Order

"The Government of Nigeria views with deep concern the current political and security situation in the Republic of Niger."

The Nigerian government has expressed deep concern over the political and security situation in neighbouring Niger following a foiled coup attempt, urging all parties to work towards restoring constitutional order through peaceful means.

In a statement issued on Sunday by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the government said it was closely monitoring developments in the neighbouring country, stressing that stability in Niger was critical to Nigeria and the wider Sahel region.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that a mutiny erupted in Niamey, the capital of Niger, with heavy gunfights and explosions heard in several parts of the city, including the Diori Hamani International Airport, Air Base 101, and other key positions.

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The mutineers also attempted to break into the fortified presidential palace, where the head of the junta, Abdourahmane Tchiani, is located and protected by presidential elite forces.

After hours of fighting, the mutiny was thwarted by the elite forces with the help of the Russian-backed African Corps.

Nigeria expresses concerns

"The Government of Nigeria views with deep concern the current political and security situation in the Republic of Niger," the ministry stated in the statement signed by its spokesperson, Oluwadamilola Adeniyi.

Nigeria noted that it shares longstanding historical, cultural and fraternal ties with Niger and expressed hope that peace, security, democracy and development would prevail in the country.

The government said a peaceful, secure and stable Niger would have a direct and positive impact on Nigeria, the sub-region and the Sahel, given the close ties and shared security challenges between the neighbouring countries.

It also warned against the use of force to resolve political disputes, saying such actions undermine efforts to achieve lasting peace and stability.

"Any resort to the use of force to settle political differences detracts from this objective," the statement read.

The Nigerian government urged the authorities and people of Niger to work together towards "an inclusive and participatory return to stability and constitutional order" in the interest of the country and regional peace and stability.

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Niger was suspended from ECOWAS following the 2023 coup that brought Mr Tchiani to power. It, alongside junta-led Mali and Burkina Faso, later withdrew from ECOWAS to form the AES.

Nigeria's reaction comes despite the diplomatic face-off between the two countries following the Niger coup that ousted the democratically elected Mohamed Bazoum.

President Bola Tinubu led ECOWAS to condemn the coup and impose sanctions and a border blockade on the francophone country.

Although the sanctions and blockade have since been lifted, relations between the two neighbours have yet to recover fully.